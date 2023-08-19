Egyptian activist hugs supporters after pardon

STORY: Douma was a leading figure in the pro-democracy revolt that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011. He was sentenced in 2019 to 15 years in prison for rioting and attacking security forces.

He and his supporters, who on Saturday included opposition politicians, a film maker and his lawyers, said he could not celebrate until President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi released all political prisoners.

Since late 2021 Egypt has taken a number of steps which it says are aimed at addressing human rights, including amnesties for some prominent prisoners, but critics have dismissed the moves as cosmetic and say arrests have continued.

Another prominent activist, Alaa Abdel-Fattah, and many other detainees swept up in a decade-long crackdown on dissent, remain in prison.