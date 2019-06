CAIRO, June 17 (Reuters) - Egyptian authorities have refused to allow President Mohamed Mursi to be buried at his family's cemetery, his son Abdullah Mohamed Mursi told Reuters on Monday.

The son said that Mursi's family did not know the location of his body and that their only contact with the authorities was through the family's lawyers. (Reporting by Amina Ismail; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)