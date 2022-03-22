Egyptian, Israeli and Emirati leaders hold unprecedented summit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barak Ravid
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Naftali Bennett
    Prime Minister of Israel
  • Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
    Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed held a trilateral summit in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh on Tuesday, the Egyptian presidency said.

Why it matters: The unprecedented meeting is the most significant diplomatic engagement between Israeli and regional leaders since the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and the UAE, was brokered in 2020 by the Trump administration.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Driving the news: Al-Sisi, Bennett and bin Zayed met for several hours and discussed the implications of the war in Ukraine on the region, including on energy security, the food supply and the stability of global markets, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

  • Bennett and bin Zayed released very similar statements saying the three leaders discussed developments in the region and world.

  • On Monday, Bennett and bin Zayed held separate bilateral meetings with the Egyptian president.

Behind the scenes: The summit has been in the works since Bennett’s visit to Abu Dhabi in December, but the final date was set last Thursday, according to an Israeli official. The summit wasn’t announced in advance.

  • On Monday afternoon, Bennett traveled to Sharm el-Sheikh and shortly before he landed, the Emirati news agency reported that bin Zayed landed there too.

  • Shortly after, Israeli officials confirmed unofficially that the trilateral summit was taking place on Tuesday.

Worth noting: The Israeli-Palestinian conflict wasn’t mentioned in the public statements about the summit. Usually this is a key element in any public statement regarding such a meeting.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Egypt, UAE, Israel discuss economic challenges as Iran looms

    Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi hosted the meeting with UAE de facto leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett - their first three-way summit since the UAE normalised relations with Israel. Egypt's presidency said they discussed energy market stability and food security, two acute challenges for Cairo after Russia's offensive in Ukraine sent wheat and crude oil prices soaring, as well as international and regional issues.

  • Egypt's Sisi hosts Israel's Bennett, UAE's Sheikh Mohammed

    CAIRO (Reuters) -Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi hosted Israel's prime minister and the de facto leader of the United Arab Emirates on Monday, two Egyptian security sources said, as talks to revive a nuclear deal with Iran remain in limbo. Shared concerns over Iran saw the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain forge ties with Israel in 2020 to create a new regional axis at a time of uncertainty over the commitment of key security ally the United States. Gulf states were excluded from talks to revive a 2015 nuclear pact with Iran that they have criticised for not addressing Iran's missiles programme and regional proxies, including in Yemen.

  • Russian Nobel Peace Prize winner donates medal to fund for Ukrainian refugees

    The Novaya Gazeta newspaper, where Muratov is editor-in-chief, in early March said it would remove material on Russia's military actions in Ukraine from its website because of censorship, in response to threats of criminal prosecution of journalists and citizens who veer from the government's official line. "Novaya Gazeta and I have decided to donate the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize Medal to the Ukrainian Refugee Fund," an article published with Muratov's name said.

  • Ukrainian forces retake Kyiv suburb

    Ukrainian forces retook a strategically important suburb of Kyiv on Tuesday as the war with Russia approaches its four-week mark. Ukraine's Defense Ministry announced that troops were able to retake Makariv, northwest of Kyiv, The Associated Press reported.However, Russian forces were able to gain ground in other suburbs around Ukraine's capitol city such as Bucha, Hostomel and Irpin.The Russian troops did not advance in most other areas of the...

  • 'Living in a frightening situation'- Estonian women learn to fight

    Early on a Sunday morning fifteen women in rural Estonia listen to an instructor explain the inner workings of rifles and bullets, after spending a freezing night in self-built tents. The women, aged from 20 to 60, are new recruits in the Women's Voluntary Defence Organisation, part of Estonia's state-run paramilitary defence. Five hundred new applicants joined since the fighting in Ukraine began, expanding the force to 3,200 members.

  • Biden threatened to fire staff who leaked negative stories about Harris, new book claims

    Biden threatened to fire staff who leaked negative stories about Harris, new book claims

  • Ukraine's economy went from Soviet chaos to oligarch domination to vital global trader of wheat and neon – and now Russian devastation

    Ukrainian wheat is vital to global food chains. But fighting near farmland like around Mykolayiv may prevent seeds from being planted. Mykola Sosiukin/EyeEm via Getty ImagesMany factories and businesses still function. Other industries like those in information technology have barely missed a beat, with workers continuing to work from areas out of the direct line of fire. But Ukraine has been largely transformed into a war economy. For example, a women’s shoe maker is using Italian leather to cr

  • Jill Biden criticized husband’s choice of Kamala Harris as running mate, book says

    ‘Why do we have to choose someone who attacked Joe?’ first lady reportedly said, according to This Will Not Pass Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at the White House in June last year. The book reports that Biden and Harris are ‘friendly but not close’. Photograph: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images The first lady, Jill Biden, complained about her husband’s choice of Kamala Harris as running mate and now vice-president, according to a new book, asking: “There are millions of people in the United States. Why …

  • An expert on trends in gun sales and gun violence in pandemic America

    Most people buy guns for protection. (Mike Pont/Getty Images News via Getty Images)Gun sales have risen in recent years, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Feb. 28, 2022, SciLine interviewed Garen Wintemute – an emergency medicine physician at the University of California, Davis, Medical Center and director of the California Firearm Violence Research Center – about what’s driving this change and what gun usage and culture looks like in America two years into the pandemic. The Conversa

  • Son of GuiYing Ma arrives from China for her funeral after visa help from Reps. Meng, Ocasio-Cortez

    The son of GuiYing Ma, the woman who recently died from a violent attack in November, traveled from China to attend his mother’s funeral in New York City. Ma, who was repeatedly hit in the head with a rock by suspect Elisaul Perez in November, succumbed to her injuries on Feb. 22. Ma’s son Yang Gao arrived in the U.S. on Friday after Reps. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) assisted in securing a visa for him.

  • Russia's Invasion of Ukraine May Be Fatal to Trump

    Russia's Invasion of Ukraine May Be Fatal to Trump

  • Lawsuit Says Armed Pro-Trump Canvassers Are Going Door-To-Door With Big Lie 'Intimidation'

    Questioning Colorado residents about Donald Trump's debunked election fraud claims violates the post-Civil War KKK Act, the suit alleges.

  • Biden 'playing our very strong hand in a very weak way,' Russia expert warns

    An expert on Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that President Biden is "playing our very strong hand in a very weak way" by squandering the power of the United States to deter Russian aggression.

  • Here's where the small cabin stolen from an Up North property was recovered

    Michigan State Police find the Kalkaska County cabin that was reported stolen more than a month ago.

  • Swedish police say motive for deadly school attack still unclear after student arrested

    A Swedish high school student arrested on suspicion of killing two teachers in the southern city of Malmo on Monday was not previously known to police and his motive was still unclear, the Malmo police chief said on Tuesday. The 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murdering two women in their 50s at his school in Malmo. Around 50 students were at the school at the time of the attack but nobody else was hurt, according to police.

  • NYC Mayor Announces Expansion of NYPD Anti-Crime Unit Dissolved amid George Floyd Uprising

    New York City mayor Eric Adams announced Monday that the NYPD will expand an anti-crime unit that was disbanded in 2020 amid the uprising prompted by the murder of George Floyd.

  • Kremlin critic Navalny rallies supporters after new nine-year sentence

    The 45-year-old was already serving a two-and-a-half year sentence at a prison camp east of Moscow for parole violations related to charges that he says were fabricated to thwart his political ambitions. His existing sentence will be incorporated into the one handed down on Tuesday, said his lawyers, both of whom were briefly detained after the hearing. Judge Margarita Kotova, who confirmed Navalny had pleaded 'not guilty' to the fraud charges, said he would remain under some restrictions for 20 months after his release.

  • Progressives in odd spot on Russian war

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its bombardment of civilian populations has put usually dovish progressives in the odd spot of backing a forceful U.S. response.The left wing of the Democratic Party has generally been skeptical of American military involvement overseas and has been critical of rising defense spending. Nearly two decades ago, many condemned the U.S. war in Iraq, which liberals broadly saw as an unnecessary conflict motivated by...

  • Ukraine and Russia may use 'unconventional warfare' strategies, former CIA officer says

    Former U.S. Ambassador Ronald D. Johnson told Fox News that Ukraine and Russia can both advance their causes using unconventional warfare strategies.

  • Rudy Giuliani Says ‘Genius’ Trump Threatened To Blow Up Putin’s ‘Gold Bubbles’

    The former New York mayor says Trump authorized him to share the story.