Egyptian 'migrant traffickers' arrested over Greek boat disaster

Survivors accused of migrant smuggling outside the Greek Coast Guard Office in Kalamata, Greece - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu

Nine suspected people smugglers who were among the survivors of one of the Mediterranean’s most deadly migrant boat disasters have been arrested by the Greek authorities.

The men, who are all Egyptian, were detained in the port of Kalamata in southern Greece.

The large fishing vessel was believed to have been carrying up to 750 asylum seekers.

So far, 78 bodies have been recovered and 104 people found alive – meaning that nearly 600 people could have died in the tragedy, including about 100 children who were reportedly in the hold of the rusty vessel.

The arrested men, believed to include the skipper of the boat, will be charged with illegal migrant trafficking and forming a criminal organisation.

A rescue helicopter spotted the fishing vessel in the waters off the Peloponnese coast - HELLENIC COASTGUARD/AFP via Getty Images

Greek authorities continued to search the area where the boat sank, 45 miles off the coast, but hopes of finding any more survivors were dwindling.

Investigations into how the large boat capsized are underway. It is thought that it either ran out of fuel or experienced engine trouble and that the sudden shifting of migrants on board, perhaps as they panicked, led it to list and capsize.

The boat is believed to have set out from the coast of Egypt, stopped at Tobruk in Libya, and then continued on its way with the hope of reaching southern Italy.

Questions are being asked as to whether the Greek authorities could have done more to assist the boat before it capsized and sank early on Wednesday.

A Greek coast guard patrol vessel escorted the former fishing trawler for several hours and watched as it sank in just a few minutes.

A Syrian survivor reunites with his brother at the port of Kalamata, Greece - Stelios Misinas/Reuters

The Greek authorities insist that the migrants repeatedly refused assistance and said they wanted to continue on their journey to Italy.

They were likely making for the east coast of Calabria, which has become a popular arrival point for such voyages. But pro-migrant activists say they received repeated distress calls from the boat.

Migrants each paid thousands of dollars to secure a place on the former trawler. Relatives from all over Europe, including Britain, gathered in Kalamata to try to find out what happened to their loved ones.

Kassem Abu Zeed said he caught the first flight from Germany to Greece after realising that his wife and brother-in-law were aboard the trawler.

He said: “The last time we spoke was eight days ago, and (my wife) told me that she was getting ready to get on the boat. She had paid $5,000 (£3,900) to smugglers. And then we all know what happened.”

Abu Zeed, a 34-year-old Syrian refugee living in Hamburg, said his wife Esra Aoun, 21, and her 19-year-old brother, Abdullah, risked the dangerous journey after they failed to find a legal way to join him in Germany.

