Egyptian Police Officer Kills Two Israeli Tourists

An Egyptian police officer opened fire on a group of Israeli tourists visiting the city of Alexandria on Sunday, killing two of them along with their Egyptian tour guide. Another Israeli tourist was wounded in the attack, officials in Egypt and Israel confirmed to the Associated Press, which reported the deaths. The Egyptian news channel Extra News confirmed the officer was detained. Footage of the attack posted to social media showed motionless bodies near the attack site, prompting a Human Rights Watch researcher to decry on Twitter those “intentionally targeting Israeli civilians.” The killings come one day after Hamas terrorists from the Gaza strip attacked Israel by sea, air, and land, and Israel retaliated by declaring war and bombing the Palestinian territory. As of Sunday morning, hundreds were dead on both sides as the fighting raged on.

