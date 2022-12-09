Egyptian Pound’s Bears Bet on Another Drop as IMF Meeting Nears

Netty Ismail
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Investors are betting on a deeper slide in the Egyptian pound as the North African nation awaits final approval for a $3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Derivatives traders have stepped up wagers that Egypt will let its currency weaken by as much as 20% over the next 12 months. And with the IMF’s executive board preparing to meet on Dec. 16, there’s debate over whether the Washington-based lender will be convinced by the pace of the pound’s decline in the spot market since November.

There are signs the currency is “still being somewhat managed” and the IMF may need further proof Egypt has adopted a truly flexible exchange rate, said Gordon Bowers, a London-based analyst at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He expects either another devaluation or an accelerated pace of depreciation before the meeting.

Not everyone agrees. Mohamed Abu Basha, head of macroeconomic research at Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes, said he didn’t believe further weakness for the pound was “necessarily conditional” before Dec. 16. Authorities have taken steps such as canceling subsidized lending programs and drafting a new document on state ownership polices in compliance with the IMF agreement, he said.

The North African nation devalued the pound in March, and then again by 18% in late October on the same day that it announced the IMF deal. Facing surging import bills and an exodus of foreign money exacerbated by the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Gulf allies have rushed to Egypt’s aid with pledges of deposits and investments. Its currency has slumped to record lows and is the worst performer in the world this quarter after Ghana’s cedi.

Inflation Fears

Since the start of November, the currency has weakened by less than 2%, trading at 24.6 against the dollar Thursday. Concerns about inflation, which is already at a near-five-year high, and the impact on social stability in the country of 104 million people may be putting constraints on policy, analysts say.

Offshore derivatives traders see steeper declines in the months ahead. In the non-deliverable forwards market, the one-month contract on the pound has slumped 6% this month to 26.5 per dollar while the 12-month slid to 30.9. The latter bet signals a 20% drop in the currency from the current level.

The central bank’s plan to remove a requirement for importers to acquire letters of credit to buy goods abroad is set to put further pressure on the currency. Egypt needs to clear a backlog of requests — estimated at over $5 billion — from importers and companies to access hard currency, a move seen to unleash a wave of further selling in the pound.

“Greater US dollar liquidity is needed to help clear the backlog,” said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. “If the delays continue, it will again raise market concerns over the flexibility of the FX regime and ability to repatriate funds.”

Gergely Urmossy, a London-based emerging-market strategist at Societe Generale SA, said he expects the pound to slump to 26 by the end of 2023, though there are risks to his forecast.

If the Central Bank of Egypt “refrains from tightening, and/or capital does not flow in line with the authorities’ estimates, the CBE could find itself in a difficult position once again, and needing to consider another round of large-scale devaluation,” Urmossy wrote in a report.

--With assistance from Tarek El-Tablawy and Mirette Magdy.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Muted Inflation Leaves Room for Policy Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s factory-gate prices contracted again in November while consumer inflation eased as Covid disruptions suppressed demand, giving the central bank some room to ease policy as the economy tries to recover.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve C

  • AI-Generated Anime Selfies Propel Beauty App to Top in Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- The ability to turn a user’s selfie into an anime character has turbocharged the Meitu app to the top of Japan’s download rankings over the past week, spurring a big jump in the company’s shares.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressTesla's

  • Oil Set for Steep Weekly Loss as Slowdown Concerns Loom Large

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a weekly loss of around 10% after a volatile period of trading as concerns over the economic outlook overshadowed an easing of China’s strict virus curbs and a disruption to US crude flows.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve Congre

  • Pampa Energia (PAM) Is Up 3.88% in One Week: What You Should Know

    Does Pampa Energia (PAM) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • China Aircraft Lessor CALC Said to Weigh $3 Billion Asset Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd. is considering selling some of its assets outside greater China that could raise about $3 billion in a transaction, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Released in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key,

  • Transwestern Ventures snags approval for Vacaville biomanufacturing campus

    Things are moving fast thanks to a local streamlining plan for life science development: The Houston-based developer purchased land for the project in June and submitted plans in September.

  • Airlines Burn $4 Billion Worth of Perfectly Good In-Flight Meals Every Year. Here’s Why.

    Strict regulations make it virtually impossible to recycle food and beverages from international flights.

  • Corteva to Boost Investment in Environmentally Friendly Crop Protection

    (Bloomberg) -- Agricultural chemical company Corteva Inc. is ready for a bigger pivot into biologicals, considered an environmentally friendly solution to helping grow crops. Chief Executive Officer Chuck Magro says he’s ready take on more acquisitions to get there.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s Presiden

  • China's producer prices fall, consumer inflation slows on soft demand

    China's factory-gate prices showed an annual fall for a second month in November while consumer inflation slowed, indicating weak activity and soft demand in an economy that has been held back by tough pandemic controls. Analysts said they expected the government to keep interest rates low and take measures to boost confidence. The producer price index (PPI) was down 1.3% on a year earlier, unchanged from an annual contraction seen in October, according to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data issued on Friday.

  • Chinese Stocks to Outperform Global Peers, Morgan Stanley Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese equities will outperform the broad emerging markets and even their global peers as Beijing’s decisive moves toward reopening continue to help sentiment recover, according to Morgan Stanley.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressTesla

  • Fired Twitter cleaning staff 'treated like garbage'

    One of them told the BBC a member of Elon Musk's team said their jobs would be replaced by robots.

  • Fidelity Funds Seek to Make Bigger Bets on Individual Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Fidelity Investments is asking shareholders to sign off on a proposal that would allow 13 of the firm’s growth funds to exceed limits on the size of stakes in individual stocks.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressTesla's Troubles Are Pili

  • Elon Musk Shines Light on a Big San Francisco Problem

    The billionaire has been spending a lot of time in the city that is home to Twitter's headquarters.

  • Winter is coming: The 'best country in the world' is planning to ban electric cars amid the energy crisis. Is it time to revisit oil stocks? Here are 3 big plays

    Wake up and smell the diesel.

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 90% From Current Levels

    Investors searching for that feeling telling you market sentiment is shifting to a more positive outlook have been brought down to earth again. Following 2022’s market behavior to a tee, the recent rally has run into a brick wall. To wit, the S&P 500 notched 5 consecutive negative sessions over the last week with investors mulling over the prospect of a recession. Indeed, financial experts have been sounding the warning bells on the precarious state of the global economy. One of the doomsayers h

  • This Blue-Chip Dividend Stock Just Got Upgraded — Here’s Why It’s a Buy Now

    Is it time to look at AT&T (NYSE:T) in a new light? After several years of a declining share price amidst various missteps, it seems the company is finally turning a page. Investors have liked what they’ve seen this year and have helped the stock outperform the market for a change. To wit, the shares are up 11% year-to-date against the S&P 500’s 17% decline. While a turnaround seems to be at play, Argus analyst Joseph Bonner thinks this blue-chip dividend stock is still undervalued. “AT&T shares

  • Michael Burry sees recession looming — but that hasn’t stopped him from buying into these 2 stocks

    Worried about the prospect of a recession coming next year? Well, that sounds like a mild scenario, if Michael Burry’s prognosis is anything to go by. The investor whose famous bet against the US housing market was documented in “The Big Short,” thinks a ‘multi-year recession’ is potentially in the cards – and one more severe than currently expected. This statement follows previous warnings regarding the economy, such as predicting last year that the ‘mother of all crashes’ is coming, while also

  • ‘Defense Is the Name of the Game’: Jefferies Suggests 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 13% Yield

    The rollercoaster ride continues in the stock market, and equities have been falling across the board this week. The S&P 500 is down 3.5%, and the Dow has lost some 870 points. The market drop was fueled by uncertainty; recent economic data has been unexpectedly positive, and it’s clouded the forecast for the Fed’s interest rate decision next week. The central bank’s twin mandates, to rein in inflation and to moderate unemployment, frequently run counter to each other, and with inflation running

  • JPMorgan looks at ‘Armageddon scenario’ of Fed jacking rates up to 6.5%. Its conclusion may come as a surprise.

    The stock and bond market could handle a much more aggressive Fed than expected, JPMorgan strategists argue.

  • Bitcoin Trading Has ‘Fallen Off a Cliff.’ FTX Has Scared People Away.

    Crypto market gloom after FTX's shock bankruptcy has turned to stagnation. Crypto traders now are watching the stock market and macro picture.