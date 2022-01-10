Egyptian rights group closes, cites government persecution

·2 min read

CAIRO (AP) — One of Egypt’s last independent human rights organizations has closed down, a statement by the group said Monday, citing government persecution.

Egypt’s government has engaged in a widespread crackdown on dissent for years that has stifled many of the country’s civil society groups and jailed thousands.

The Arabic Network for Human Rights Information, an Egyptian organization, was founded in 2004 by a team of lawyers and activists. It documented violations against citizens, journalists and political prisoners in Egypt and the region. It also followed the increasing government intimidation and targeting of human rights workers and others.

But laws that made many of ANHRI's operations illegal have forced the organization to shut down, Executive Director Gamal Eid said in the statement. He said the group's workers had been arrested, intimidated and physically assaulted by security forces.

“We continue to be lawyers who have a conscience, and as individual, independent human rights defenders will work side by side with the few remaining independent human rights organizations, independent human rights defenders and the entire movement calling for democracy,” he wrote.

A government media officer did not respond to a request for comment on the organization’s statement.

Many of those who have been imprisoned in recent years are Islamists but they also include secular activists who were involved in the 2011 Arab Spring uprising that toppled the country’s longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

As a lawyer, Eid represented some of the most prominent secular detainees. A court ordered his assets frozen and has banned him from traveling since 2016.

Since rising to power in 2013, President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi has overseen the post-uprising crackdown and outlawed the Muslim Brotherhood, labeling it a terrorist organization. The country is ranked among the world’s worst jailers of journalists, along with Turkey and China, according to the nonprofit Committee to Protect Journalists.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Putin says Kazakhstan saved from foreign-backed uprising

    Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Monday that Russia saved Kazakhstan from what he called a "foreign-backed invasion," according to reports.Putin told the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CTSO) of six ex-Soviet states that the alliance had managed to "prevent the undermining of the foundations of the state" and "the complete degradation of the internal situation in Kazakhstan," Reuters reported.He added that the CSTO blocked "...

  • Delete Google: Step-by-step guide on how to delete your Google account

    If you’re ready to break up with your Google account, these are the steps you can take to permanently delete it.

  • UN presses Somali leaders to make good on election deal

    The United Nations on Monday urged Somalia's leaders to make good on their agreement for a new election timetable after repeated delays sparked a perilous political crisis.

  • Jailed Palestinian activist lands in France after Egypt release

    Egyptian-Palestinian activist Ramy Shaath arrived in France Saturday after almost two-and-a-half years in detention in Egypt, after his family said he had to renounce his Egyptian nationality.

  • Former Xinjiang official takes charge of Hong Kong garrison

    China’s military says the former head of internal security in the Xinjiang region will lead the People’s Liberation Army’s garrison in Hong Kong, in the latest of a series of moves aimed at bringing the semiautonomous city under Beijing’s tight control. A brief report on the Defense Ministry’s website Monday said Maj. Gen. Peng Jingtang’s appointment had been signed by president, Communist Party leader and PLA commander Xi Jinping. It said Peng had pledged to “perform defense duties in accordance with the law, resolutely defend national sovereignty, security and development interests, and firmly safeguard Hong Kong’s long-term prosperity and stability.”

  • Novak Djokovic wins appeal against cancellation of Australian visa

    The court has ruled in the world number one’s favour.

  • UN announces talks to help resolve Sudan's political crisis

    The United Nations will launch talks to help Sudan resolve its escalating political crisis triggered by last year's military coup, the UN envoy said Monday, earning a mixed response.

  • Uganda's schools reopen, ending world's longest lockdown

    The reopening caused traffic congestion in some areas of the capital, Kampala, and students can be seen carrying their mattresses in the streets, a back-to-boarding school phenomenon not witnessed here for nearly two years. Uganda’s schools have been fully or partially shut for more than 83 weeks, the world's longest disruption, according to figures from the U.N. cultural agency.

  • Visiting Our Past: Catching a criminal in early 1900s required athletic prowess

    Since the establishment of a volunteer police force in Asheville in the mid-19th century, policemen were required to be brawny and athletic.

  • Arizona Senate President Karen Fann's failings are worse than the woeful Cyber Ninjas'

    The incompetence of the Cyber Ninjas is not only matched, but exceeded, by Karen Fann, the Republican Arizona Senate president who hired them.

  • In much of the West, the walls are closing in on anti-vaxxers

    Republican governors in the United States may be championing the cause of the vaccine resistant and suing to stop mandates imposed by the Biden administration. But elsewhere in the West, the jab-less are increasingly becoming personae non gratae. The omicron variant is exacting some of the highest infection rates of the pandemic, and the growing frustration of the vaccinated majority in the West against its unvaccinated minority is reaching a crescendo in some countries. Studies suggest omicron

  • Opinion: What authoritarianism would look like in America

    Ankeny man: How you experience your life would depend on whether you identified — and were identified — as a Trump Republican.

  • Letters to the editor for Monday, January 10, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Fox News Host Has Some Blunt Talk For Trump: 'You Have To Learn To Lose'

    Brian Kilmeade also dismissed Trump's complaints of election fraud.

  • Raskin: Grisham told Jan. 6 panel about 'names that I had not heard before'

    Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Sunday said former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol about "a number of names that I had not heard before.""She had a number of names that I had not heard before, and she had some ways of looking at it," Raskin told moderator Chuck Todd when asked about Grisham's meeting with the panel during an appearance on NBC's "Meet...

  • NYC Mayor Cites White Supremacy Threat to Justify Brother’s High-Profile NYPD Gig

    CNNBarely a week into his tenure as New York City mayor, Eric Adams is already facing criticism and accusations of nepotism for appointing his younger brother as a deputy police commissioner. On Sunday, he tried to explain himself. Adams confirmed that he had indeed tapped Bernard Adams—a retired New York Police Department sergeant—for the post, which commands an annual salary of $242,000. Justifying the move, the mayor said his brother was “qualified” for the position and would be in charge of

  • Trump blasts GOP senator for refuting his election claims

    Former President Trump on Monday said he will never endorse Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), calling him a "jerk" and "a weak and ineffective leader."Driving the news: Trump, who endorsed Rounds in 2020, was responding to the South Dakota senator after he refuted the former president's unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen and said that "the election was fair" during a Sunday appearance on ABC's "This Week."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.When as

  • Trump would dial Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Lou Dobbs into Oval Office meetings, report says

    Fox News's top hosts served as a "Cable Cabinet of unofficial advisers" to the Trump administration, The Washington Post said.

  • Amid tensions, Bosnian Serbs celebrate outlawed holiday

    BANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Amid Bosnia’s greatest political crisis since the end of its 1992-95 interethnic war, the country’s Serbs celebrated an outlawed holiday Sunday with a provocative parade showcasing armored vehicles, police helicopters and law enforcement officers with rifles, marching in lockstep and singing a nationalist song. Addressing several thousand spectators gathered in Banja Luka, the de-facto capital of the Serb-run part of the country, Bosnian Serb nationalist leader Milorad Dodik disparaged sanctions Washington slapped on him last week over his alleged corrupt activities and threats to tear the country apart. “This gathering is the best response to those who deny us our rights, … who keep imposing sanctions on us,” Dodik said.

  • North Carolina voters dispute Cawthorn candidacy over Jan. 6

    A group of North Carolina voters told state officials on Monday they want U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn disqualified as a congressional candidate, citing his involvement in last January’s rally in Washington questioning the presidential election outcome before a Capitol riot later that day. Cawthorn's office quickly condemned the candidacy challenge of the Republican, which was filed on behalf of 11 voters with the State Board of Elections, which oversees a process by which a candidate’s qualifications are scrutinized. The voters contend that Cawthorn, who formally filed as a candidate for the 13th District seat last month, can’t run because he fails to comply with an amendment in the U.S. Constitution ratified shortly after the Civil War.