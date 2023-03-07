Egyptian scooter driver wants to start all-woman app

GIZA, Egypt (Reuters) - Eman Al-Adawi traverses Giza speed bumps and puddles on her scooter, one of the few women on two wheels on Egyptian streets and highways.

"I learned how to drive the scooter easily because I used to ride a bike so I get how to balance," she said.

In conservative Egypt, few women drive scooters, a popular and cheap means of transportation, and many feel uncomfortable hiring men to drive them.

So the 36-year-old Al-Adawi started taking female riders for trips on her scooter, earning money to help support her family.

After a successful few months she is now hoping to set up a new app-based business with an all-woman team including instructors and mechanics.

"When I used to ride the bus it was full of people so I used to sit by the window to get away," she said. "Now on my scooter I'm in the air, it's all window."

(Reporting by Hanaa Habib, editing by Ed Osmond)