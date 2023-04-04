New capital's lavish mosque angers Egyptians facing poverty

Egypt's new Grand Mosque covers more than 19,000 sq m and is capable of hosting 107,000 worshippers

Egypt has opened a record-breaking mosque in its new administrative capital city - but has been widely criticised for the costs involved.

The government has been building a new city in the desert, to try to move people away from heavily-congested Cairo.

But the unveiling of the new centre and mosque was criticised on social media.

It comes at a time when Egypt has been fighting soaring prices, with inflation running at just over 30% in March.

The New Administrative Capital of Egypt has been purpose-built 45km (28 miles) east of Cairo.

Its new Islamic Cultural Centre also includes Egypt's Grand Mosque which covers more than 19,000 sq m and is capable of hosting 107,000 worshippers.

The mosque cost 800 million Egyptian pounds to build (around £21m) and is the second biggest mosque in the world.

The media celebrated the mosque for breaking three Guinness World records - including the largest pulpit in the world with a height of 16.6m, handcrafted from the finest types of wood, state media said.

The second and third were for the main chandelier of the mosque, being the heaviest chandelier in the world of 24,300kg (53572.3lb), and it being the largest chandelier with a diameter of 22m and four levels.

The opening event was attended by the president, with state media describing it as showing Egypt's "grandiosity".

But on social media, the only platform left for dissidents of Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, there was severe criticism.

Egypt is facing a deepening economic crisis - and although many countries are battling soaring inflation, Egypt is one of those suffering the most.

The country has also been selling its state assets to Gulf investors to help plug the widening budget deficit.

Many people went to Twitter and Facebook to criticise lavish spending on religious places at this critical time, as millions of Egyptians struggle every day to put food on their table.

One Facebook user posted: "Overspending, insanity and waste of money. The tallest pulpit, the heaviest chandelier and people can't find anything to eat. Sell this chandelier and pulpit and the whole mosque if this will help solve the problem."

Another user said that the mosque remains closed all year, opening every three months so a hundred people can use it, then it is closed again.

A third raised concerns about overspending on mega projects: "Well, what should we do with people who can't find what to eat or young men who can't get married? It does not matter. We have the largest mosque, heaviest chandelier, and the biggest foreign debt that we will continue to pay till Doomsday."

President El-Sisi, who has been in power following a military coup in 2013, thanked participants, workers and singers at the event, which was also attended by the prime minister.

His official spokesperson used social media to post pictures of him enjoying the celebrations, an event the local media described as launching the era of the "new republic".