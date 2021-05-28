EH felon gets 3 years for having gun
May 28—An East Hartford man who was caught with a loaded .45-caliber pistol in the unregistered car he had driven wildly through downtown Hartford last June, hitting two other cars before his own car came to a stop due to damage, was sentenced Monday to three years in federal prison.
Gregory Crawford, 37, received the sentence from Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in U.S. District Court in New Haven after pleading guilty March 1 to possessing a gun after being convicted of felonies.
Prosecutor David T. Huang described the June 29 incident that led to the discovery of the loaded pistol as follows: Crawford drove the unregistered, uninsured car at high speed through downtown Hartford, weaving in and out of traffic, crossing into the oncoming lanes, and hitting a car, which then hit another car. He then turned around and drove the other way before coming to a stop in front of the Old State House.
In addition to the gun, police found crack cocaine and PCP in the car. Crawford was charged with a number of state offenses, including felony counts of assault on public safety personnel and two gun offenses, in a case that remains pending in Hartford Superior Court.
GUN SENTENCE
DEFENDANT: Gregory Crawford, 37, of East Hartford
GUILTY PLEA: Possessing a firearm after being convicted of felonies
SENTENCE: Three years in prison, followed by three years' supervised release
Crawford has nine previous convictions, including a 2011 conviction for first-degree robbery and two counts of first-degree assault, for which he received a 12-year prison sentence, followed by five years' special parole, according to the prosecutor. He was only about seven months into the special parole at the time of his arrest last June.
The 2011 conviction stemmed from a carjacking in the early hours of New Year's Day 2009 in Hartford, during which two victims struggled with a total of three assailants, the prosecutor wrote. One victim was shot in the head but survived.
A month and a half later, on Valentine's Day 2009, Crawford and another masked man robbed a Hartford liquor store, with Crawford holding a long gun, according to the prosecutor. He was convicted only of criminal possession of a firearm in that case and received a lesser concurrent sentence to the one in the carjacking case.
Crawford had a previous state gun conviction and two state drug convictions, all felonies, according to the prosecutor's memo.
The prosecutor called for Crawford to receive a sentence of 4 3/4 years in prison.
The sentence the judge imposed doesn't include credit for the 11 months Crawford has spent in jail unable to post bond since his arrest.
Crawford's parents were married but divorced when he was 8, and he rarely saw his father after that, according to a sentencing memo by his federal public defender, Tracy Hayes.
The defense lawyer went on to recount the following: Crawford's mother is a hard-working woman who has an old-fashioned resistance to taking government "handouts" and has worked for the last 16 years as a security guard.
Ironically, that caused problems of its own, as Crawford had to take care of his younger sisters, then started hanging out with people who were a bad influence on him in Hartford's Bowles Park housing complex.
Although he was never shot or stabbed, he was robbed twice as a teenager, once having his clothes taken and being left in just his socks and underwear, his sister Ebony told his lawyer. Crawford recalled witnessing all sorts of violence, including a shooting he saw from his apartment window when he was 11 and another when he was 14, in which a victim was shot and left for dead in a car.
The defense lawyer cited academic studies indicating that such childhood trauma can have lasting effects on mental health.
