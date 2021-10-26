EH man charged in dangerous chase of boys into Glastonbury

Oct. 26—GLASTONBURY — A man who thought he was a victim of the much-discussed wave of juvenile crime discovered the dangers of taking the law into your own hands Saturday when the incident ended with his arrest, according to a police account.

The man — Julio Enrique Ortiz, 41, of 50 Sawka Drive in East Hartford — chased a vehicle occupied by two juveniles he thought had tried to steal from his home and rammed their vehicle in the parking lot of the Cumberland Farms at 2875 Main St. in Glastonbury, police say.

"No evidence was developed to substantiate Ortiz's belief the boys were involved in a larceny," police said in their online arrest log.

Police charged Ortiz with a felony count of risk of injury to a child and misdemeanor counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree breach of peace. They also charged him with reckless driving, a motor-vehicle violation.

Risk of injury carries up to 10 years in prison.

Police released Ortiz on a $10,000 non-surety bond, meaning that he didn't have to post money or property but will be charged that amount if he fails to appear in court when required. He is due Nov. 19 in Manchester Superior Court.

— Alex Wood

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.