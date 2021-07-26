EH man charged with sexual assault of minor

Jul. 26—SOUTH WINDSOR — An East Hartford man was arrested Friday and charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl at a church in March, police said.

The man, Alrick Bartley, 18, of East Hartford, sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at the Truth Baptist Church in South Windsor in March, police said. In February, Bartley physically assaulted the victim's 13-year-old brother, police said.

Bartley was arrested on two active warrants and charged with illegal sexual contact with a victim under 16, second-degree sex assault, risk of injury to a child, and third-degree assault.

Bartley was released on a $10,000 bond, and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 11.