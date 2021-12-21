EH man gets 4 years for sex abuse of handicapped men

Dec. 21—An East Hartford man accepted a plea bargain last week in which he was convicted of sexually abusing two mentally handicapped men while working as a job coach for HARC Inc. and sentenced to four years in prison, records show.

Ricardo Marchand, 57, who listed an address on Sandra Drive at the time of his arrest, was convicted in the plea deal of two counts of second-degree sexual assault.

He has been in jail unable to post $275,000 bond since his arrest in July 2018. He will get credit for that time against his sentence.

Because he has served more than half the sentence, Marchand is eligible for release from prison now. But he was still an inmate today at the Bridgeport Correctional Center, online state Correction Department records show.

After he is released, Marchand will be on probation for 20 years, facing up to 16 more years behind bars if he violates release conditions.

He rejected a plea bargain in 2019 in which he would have been convicted of the same crimes but sentenced to eight years in prison, also followed by 20 years' probation.

In an arrest warrant affidavit, Detective Tanya Compagnone of the state police Central District Major Crime Squad, described Marchand's principal accuser as a "high functioning" 24-year-old man but added that he "has the comprehension and cognitive abilities of a 4-7 year old child."

The detective quoted the second man's nurse practitioner as saying that he is "highly non-verbal" and estimating that his cognitive abilities are similar to those of a 4-year-old.

ABUSE CONVICTION

DEFENDANT: RICARDO MARCHAND, 57, WHO LISTED AN ADDRESS ON SANDRA DRIVE AT THE TIME OF HIS ARREST IN JULY 2018

CONVICTIONS: TWO COUNTS OF SECOND-DEGREE SEXUAL ASSAULT

SENTENCE: 20 YEARS, SUSPENDED AFTER FOUR YEARS IN PRISON, FOLLOWED BY 20 YEARS' PROBATION.

She quoted statements the second man made during a forensic interview indicating that the 24-year-old man had sexual contact with him and that Marchand had sexual contact with the 24-year-old.

Story continues

The detective also reported that the second man's father quoted him as making statements suggesting that Marchand had sexually abused him.

HARC is a Hartford-based nonprofit organization for the handicapped.

HARC officials told Hartford police Detective Ivys Arroyo, who worked with Compagnone on the investigation, that it was impossible that Marchand could have done what he was accused of because he was never alone with clients. They also said the 24-year-old man had previously been caught lying about a consensual sexual relationship he was having with a female client.

Compagnone quoted the man as saying in a forensic interview that he was raped by two people while working for HARC, one of them the female client. The detective reported that HARC's human resources people believed the man had lied about the rape by the woman because they found love letters from him to her, seemingly contradicting his claim that he didn't want to have sex or a relationship with her.

The man's mother told police that he disclosed the sexual abuse to her after she found male-on-male pornography on a smartphone he had been using. When she asked who taught him how to go to such websites, he replied that Marchand would have him and his friend watch pornography in the van on the way to an East Granby warehouse where they were working.

She said her son went on to tell her that Marchand would pay him to engage in sex acts with Marchand and his fellow client.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.