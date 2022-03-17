EH man sentenced for role in drug-trafficking operation

Mar. 17—A former East Hartford resident who was involved in an organization that trafficked large quantities of heroin, fentanyl, and other narcotics in Connecticut and Western Massachusetts has been sentenced to serve 80 months in federal prison.

Angel DeJesus-Concepcion, 40, received that sentence Wednesday from U.S. District Court Judge Victor Bolden in Bridgeport.

DeJesus has been in custody since his arrest in 2017. In 2019, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and one count of illegal reentry of a removed alien.

DeJesus is a citizen of the Dominican Republic and returned to the U.S. after previously being deported because of a different federal narcotics offense, according to a statement about the sentencing from the Department of Justice.

DeJesus was aided in his return by his girlfriend, Gisel De La Cruz, who owned and operated the Neighborhood Supermarket on Farmington Avenue in Hartford, the statement said. De La Cruz was sentenced to six years in prison in 2018.

The market was the site of a significant amount of drug activity, authorities said. Investigators purchased heroin and fentanyl from De La Cruz, DeJesus, and other members of their drug trafficking organization in and around the market on multiple occasions, according to the Justice Department.

The investigation revealed that the group would receive bulk quantities of drugs from outside the state, then store, process, and package them in multiple locations, including Hartford, the statement said.

During the investigation, law enforcement personnel executed 12 search warrants in Connecticut and Massachusetts, and seized approximately 10 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl. They also seized seven firearms, the department said.

