Is EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is EHang Holdings's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 EHang Holdings had debt of CN¥30.0m, up from CN¥15.0m in one year. However, it does have CN¥357.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of CN¥327.0m.

A Look At EHang Holdings' Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, EHang Holdings had liabilities of CN¥118.6m due within 12 months, and liabilities of CN¥68.2m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of CN¥357.0m and CN¥95.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast CN¥266.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that EHang Holdings could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, EHang Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine EHang Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, EHang Holdings made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to CN¥103m, which is a fall of 43%. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

So How Risky Is EHang Holdings?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And we do note that EHang Holdings had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of CN¥141m and booked a CN¥258m accounting loss. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of CN¥327.0m. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 2 warning signs with EHang Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

