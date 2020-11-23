EHang to Report Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Thursday, December 3, 2020

EHang Holdings Limited
·2 min read

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company” ) (Nasdaq: EH), the world’s leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, December 3, 2020, before the U.S. market opens.

EHang's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on Thursday, December 3, 2020, U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 PM on December 3, 2020, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Please register in advance for the conference using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8538989

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until December 11, 2020. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 8538989.

Phone Number

International

+61 2 8199-0299

United States

+1 (646) 254-3697

Hong Kong

+852 800963117

Mainland China

+86 4006322162
+86 8008700205

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the company’s investors relations website at http://ir.ehang.com/.

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. Our mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

ir@ehang.com

In the U.S.: Julia@blueshirtgroup.com

In China: Susie@blueshirtgroup.com

Media Contact:

pr@ehang.com


