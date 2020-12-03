EHang Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

- Achieved Record High Quarterly Revenues and Gross Profit

- Maintained Stable and High Gross Margin

- Attained Second Quarter of Adjusted Operating Profitability

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EH), the world’s leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

Financial and Operational Highlights

Total revenues were RMB71.0 million (US$10.5 million), up 104.3% year over year, with growth across the main revenue streams.



Gross margin was 59.2%, an increase of 4.3 percentage points year over year, driven by optimized cost structure of certain products and the change in revenue mix. Gross profit was RMB42.0 million (US$6.2 million), an increase of 120.3% year over year.



Operating loss was RMB1.8 million (US$0.3 million), shrinking from an operating loss of RMB10.6 million in the third quarter of 2019.



Adjusted operating profit 1 (non-GAAP) was achieved again at RMB4.5 million (US$0.7 million), turning around from an adjusted operating loss of RMB7.4 million in the third quarter of 2019.



Net loss was RMB1.1 million (US$0.2 million), narrrowing from net loss of RMB10.2 million in the third quarter of 2019.



Adjusted net income 2 (non-GAAP) was achieved again at RMB5.3 million (US$0.8 million), turning around from an adjusted net loss of RMB7.0 million in the third quarter of 2019.



Sales of the EH216, the Company’s flagship passenger-grade AAV, reached 23 units in the third quarter of 2020 versus 18 units in the third quarter of 2019. Of the 23 units, 2 were the newly launched EH216F.

Business Highlights

Launched the EH216F AAV and intelligent aerial firefighting solution : In July, EHang introduced the EH216F, the firefighting version of EH216. The EH216F is the world’s first large-payload AAV for high-rise aerial firefighting. With a peak altitude of up to 600 meters, it is superior to conventional extinguisher equipment for high-rise fires. Given significant market demand, it has attracted strong interest from emergency management departments and fire departments at national and local level in China.



Unveiled the heavy-lift EH216L AAV for aerial logistics : In September, EHang unveiled another new product, the aerial logistics version of EH216 named the EH216L. The EH216L is a multi-rotor AAV with the record payload capacity. This model opens up more commercial opportunities for various urban and rural aerial logistics uses that require frequent and point-to-point deliveries.



Capacity expansion to meet high demand for AAVs in China : In July, EHang announced that it will build a new AAV production facility in Yunfu, Guangdong. This factory expands upon the current facility in Guangzhou and will support the growth of the air mobility business in China with a planned initial capacity of 600 units of passenger-grade AAVs per annum. The Yunfu factory is designed to be an industry-leading AAV production center and will feature an R&D facility and a training center for air mobility.



Obtained the first operational flight permit for passenger-grade AAVs in North America : In July, the EH216 was awarded a Special Flight Operations Certificate issued by the Transport Canada Civil Aviation with which trial flights have been permitted and are routinely conducted in Québec province, Canada.



Joined an international project to develop an air ambulance: In August 2020, EHang was selected to join Ambular, an important international project supported by the International Civil Aviation Organization, which is dedicated to the development of a flying ambulance for emergency medical uses.

Mr. Huazhi Hu, EHang’s Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “In the third quarter we had significant growth in revenues and gross profit, both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter. Notably, we have attained positive quarterly operating profitability on an adjusted basis again since last time in the fourth quarter of 2019. This reflects our improving business operations despite the impact of COVID-19 around the world.”

Hu continued, “We are excited by the launch of two new products based on the cutting-edge EH216 passenger-grade AAV technology platform. The EH216F and the EH216L are designed to meet strong market demand for high-rise firefighting solutions and heavy-lift aerial logistics solutions. Both are expected to drive revenue growth in the years to come. With increasing demand and stronger government emphasis on supporting the development of urban air mobility and unmanned civil aviation in China, we have started to ramp up our production capacity with the new facility in Yunfu. This is an important step forward as we get ourselves ready for the next phase of growth.”

“We are confident in our long-term growth prospects. We are the recognized world leader in UAM. Further regulatory breakthroughs should drive faster growth of the global UAM market. We are creating new use cases, increasing our air mobility operations, and most importantly, providing compelling and integrated technologies and solutions. With the government support and relevant infrastructure upgrade, it is expected that we will receive the airworthiness certificate for EH216 in 2021 and start to provide commercial operation services,” concluded Mr. Hu.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total Revenues

Total revenues were RMB71.0 million (US$10.5 million), up 104.3% year over year, with growth across the main revenue streams. Air mobility solutions represented 49.0% of total revenues in the third quarter of 2020. Sales of the EH216, the Company’s flagship passenger-grade AAV, reached 23 units, including 2 units of the EH216F, in the third quarter of 2020, compared with 18 units in the same period of 2019.

Costs of revenues

Costs of revenues were RMB29.0 million (US$4.3 million), up 84.8% year over year. The increase tracked growth in revenues.

Gross profit

Gross profit was RMB42.0 million (US$6.2 million), up 120.3% from RMB19.1 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Gross margin was 59.2%, up 4.3 percentage points from 54.9% in the third quarter of 2019. The steady increase in gross margin was mainly due to the optimization of cost structure of certain products and changes in revenue mix.

Operating expenses

Total operating expenses were RMB44.2 million (US$6.5 million), up 47.3% from RMB30.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. Operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 62.2%, 24.1 percentage points lower when compared with 86.3% in the third quarter of 2019. The increase in operating expenses were primarily due to higher research and development expenses related to continuous product development and increased general and administrative expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB8.4 million (US$1.2 million), up 35.4% from RMB6.2 million in the third quarter of 2019, as we expanded operations in European markets.



General and administration expenses were RMB16.0 million (US$2.4 million), up 65.5% from RMB9.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was mainly due to the additional expenses related to being a public company and prudent provisions related to potential COVID-19 impacts.



Research and development expenses were RMB19.8 million (US$2.9 million), up 40.0% from RMB14.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was mainly due to continued investment in new model development. The Company had been preparing new versions of both passenger-grade AAV and non-passenger-grade AAV models, such as the newly-announced EH216F and EH216L as well as related operating systems with enhanced functionalities.

Adjusted operating expenses3 (non-GAAP)

Adjusted operating expenses were RMB37.9 million (US$5.6 million), representing an increase of 41.2% from RMB26.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 53.4%, compared with 77.3% in the third quarter of 2019.

Operating loss

Operating loss was RMB1.8 million (US$0.3 million), compared with operating loss of RMB10.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. Operating margin was negative 2.6%, compared with negative 30.5% in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted operating profit/(loss) (non-GAAP)

Adjusted operating profit was achieved again with RMB4.5 million (US$0.7 million) compared with adjusted operating loss of RMB7.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted operating margin was 6.4%, compared to negative 21.2% in the third quarter of 2019.



Net loss

Net loss was RMB1.1 million (US$0.2 million) compared with net loss of RMB10.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. Net margin was negative 1.5%, compared with negative 29.4% in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted net income/(loss) (non-GAAP)

Adjusted net income was achieved again with RMB5.3 million (US$0.8 million) compared with adjusted net loss of RMB7.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted net margin was 7.4%, compared to negative 20.1% in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted net income attributable to EHang’s ordinary shareholders was RMB6.1 million (US$0.9 million) with an adjusted net margin of 8.6%, compared to negative 20.7% in the third quarter of 2019.

Earnings/(loss) per share and per ADS

Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share were both RMB0.002 (US$0.0004). Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share4 (non-GAAP) were both RMB0.06 (US$0.01).

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB0.004 (US$0.0008). Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS5 (non-GAAP) were both RMB0.12 (US$0.02).

Business Outlook

Due to continuous uncertainties surrounding the impacts and duration of COVID-19 in China and international markets, the Company is adjusting its outlook to at least 50% annual revenues growth for full year 2020. However, the Company has become more optimistic and confident in its long-term growth outlook given the increasing practical uses and demands for AAVs and stronger government emphasis on supporting the industry growth in the global UAM markets, especially in China.

The above outlook is based on information available and market conditions as of the date of this press release and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary expectations, which are subject to change.

EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”)) As of As of December

31, 2019 September

30, 2020 RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 321,662 157,804 23,242 Short-term investments 7,674 84,696 12,474 Accounts receivable, net 41,103 137,253 20,215 Unbilled revenue 4,807 2,800 412 Cost and estimated earnings in excess of billings 14,212 3,722 548 Inventories 18,490 56,690 8,350 Prepayments and other current assets 20,565 22,450 3,307 Total current assets 428,513 465,415 68,548 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 16,272 12,266 1,807 Intangible assets, net 1,209 1,108 163 Long-term loans receivable - 14,835 2,185 Long-term investments 2,983 2,919 430 Deferred tax assets 184 184 27 Other non-current assets 252 187 28 Total non-current assets 20,900 31,499 4,640 Total assets 449,413 496,914 73,188 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term bank loans 5,000 15,000 2,209 Accounts payable 27,285 52,487 7,730 Contract liabilities 9,918 6,506 958 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 53,310 77,516 11,418 Deferred income - 783 115 Deferred government subsidies 80 80 12 Income taxes payable 5 - - Total current liabilities 95,598 152,372 22,442 Non-current liabilities: Long-term loans 32,534 - - Mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interests - 40,000 5,891 Deferred tax liabilities 292 292 43 Unrecognized tax benefit 5,494 5,314 783 Deferred income - 3,297 486 Deferred government subsidies 140 80 12 Total non-current liabilities 38,460 48,983 7,215 Total liabilities 134,058 201,355 29,657









EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONT’D)

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”)) As of As of December

31, 2019 September

30, 2020 RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

(CONTINUED) Shareholders’ equity: Class A ordinary shares 44 44 6 Class B ordinary shares 28 28 5 Additional paid-in capital 1,020,691 1,042,728 153,577 Statutory reserves 1,035 1,035 152 Accumulated deficit (720,419 ) (758,852 ) (111,767 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 10,195 7,537 1,110 Total EHang Holdings Limited shareholders’ equity 311,574 292,520 43,083 Non-controlling interests 3,781 3,039 448 Total shareholders’ equity 315,355 295,559 43,531 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 449,413 496,914 73,188





EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“USD”) except for number of shares and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Total revenues 34,745 35,700 70,980 10,454 67,130 125,498 18,484 Costs of revenues (15,674 ) (15,147 ) (28,958 ) (4,265 ) (29,108 ) (51,769 ) (7,625 ) Gross profit 19,071 20,553 42,022 6,189 38,022 73,729 10,859 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses (6,162 ) (9,218 ) (8,344 ) (1,229 ) (18,698 ) (23,338 ) (3,437 ) General and administrative expenses (9,692 ) (16,348 ) (16,044 ) (2,363 ) (27,584 ) (43,000 ) (6,333 ) Research and development expenses (14,123 ) (17,870 ) (19,777 ) (2,913 ) (41,699 ) (54,307 ) (7,999 ) Total operating expenses (29,977 ) (43,436 ) (44,165 ) (6,505 ) (87,981 ) (120,645 ) (17,769 ) Other operating income 326 3,724 333 49 1,469 4,826 711 Operating loss (10,580 ) (19,159 ) (1,810 ) (267 ) (48,490 ) (42,090 ) (6,199 ) Other income/(expense): Interest income 150 974 738 109 646 3,124 460 Interest expenses (110 ) (488 ) (669 ) (99 ) (409 ) (1,645 ) (242 ) Foreign exchange gain/(loss) 360 278 (233 ) (34 ) 396 (226 ) (33 ) Other income 88 244 678 100 241 1,003 148 Other expense - (1,689 ) (56 ) (8 ) (26 ) (1,745 ) (257 ) Total other income/(expense) 488 (681 ) 458 68 848 511 76 Loss before income tax and (loss)/gain from equity method investment (10,092 ) (19,840 ) (1,352 ) (199 ) (47,642 ) (41,579 ) (6,123 ) Income tax (expenses)/benefits (49 ) 145 - - (127 ) 145 21 Loss before (loss)/gain from equity method investment (10,141 ) (19,695 ) (1,352 ) (199 ) (47,769 ) (41,434 ) (6,102 ) (Loss)/gain from equity method investment (59 ) (33 ) 288 42 (69 ) 236 35 Net loss (10,200 ) (19,728 ) (1,064 ) (157 ) (47,838 ) (41,198 ) (6,067 )





EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONT’D)

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“USD”) except for number of shares and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net loss (10,200 ) (19,728 ) (1,064 ) (157 ) (47,838 ) (41,198 ) (6,067 ) Net (income)/loss attributable to non-controlling interests (192 ) 1,111 798 118 1,226 2,765 407 Net loss attributable to EHang Holdings Limited (10,392 ) (18,617 ) (266 ) (39 ) (46,612 ) (38,433 ) (5,660 ) Accretion to redemption value of redeemable convertible preferred shares (10,660 ) - - - (13,694 ) - - Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (21,052 ) (18,617 ) (266 ) (39 ) (60,306 ) (38,433 ) (5,660 ) Net loss per ordinary share: Basic and diluted (0.35 ) (1.04 ) Net loss per Class A and Class B ordinary share: Basic and diluted (0.17 ) (0.002 ) (0.0004 ) (0.35 ) (0.05 ) Shares used in net loss per ordinary share computation (in thousands of shares): Basic and diluted 59,582 57,732 Shares used in net loss per Class A and Class B ordinary share computation (in thousands of shares): Basic 109,548 109,608 109,608 109,541 109,541 Diluted 109,548 109,950 109,950 109,541 109,541 Loss per ADS (2 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)

Basic and Diluted (0.34 ) (0.004 ) (0.0008 ) (0.70 ) (0.10 )





EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED

CONDENSED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”) except for number of shares and per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Gross profit 19,071 20,553 42,022 6,189 38,022 73,729 10,859 Plus: Share-based compensation 71 - 80 12 365 80 12 Adjusted gross profit 19,142 20,553 42,102 6,201 38,387 73,809 10,871 Adjusted gross margin 55.1 % 57.6 % 59.3 % 59.3 % 57.2 % 58.8 % 58.8 % Operating expenses (29,977 ) (43,436 ) (44,165 ) (6,505 ) (87,981 ) (120,645 ) (17,769 ) Plus: Share-based compensation 3,132 8,012 6,258 921 12,750 16,206 2,387 Adjusted operating expenses (26,845 ) (35,424 ) (37,907 ) (5,584 ) (75,231 ) (104,439 ) (15,382 ) Adjusted operating expenses percentage 77.3 % 99.2 % 53.4 % 53.4 % 112.1 % 83.2 % 83.2 % Operating loss (10,580 ) (19,159 ) (1,810 ) (267 ) (48,490 ) (42,090 ) (6,199 ) Plus: Share-based compensation 3,203 8,012 6,338 933 13,115 16,286 2,399 Adjusted operating (loss)/profit (7,377 ) (11,147 ) 4,528 666 (35,375 ) (25,804 ) (3,800 ) Adjusted operating margin (21.2 %) (31.2 %) 6.4 % 6.4 % (52.7 %) (20.6 %) (20.6 %) Net loss (10,200 ) (19,728 ) (1,064 ) (157 ) (47,838 ) (41,198 ) (6,067 ) Plus: Share-based compensation 3,203 8,012 6,338 933 13,115 16,286 2,399 Adjusted net (loss)/income (6,997 ) (11,716 ) 5,274 776 (34,723 ) (24,912 ) (3,668 ) Adjusted net margin (20.1 %) (32.8 %) 7.4 % 7.4 % (51.7 %) (19.9 %) (19.9 %)





EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED

CONDENSED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (CONT’D)

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”) except for number of shares and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (21,052 ) (18,617 ) (266 ) (39 ) (60,306 ) (38,433 ) (5,660 ) Plus: Share-based compensation 3,203 8,012 6,338 933 13,115 16,286 2,399 Plus: Accretion to redemption value of redeemable convertible preferred shares 10,660 - - - 13,694 - - Adjusted net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders (7,189 ) (10,605 ) 6,072 894 (33,497 ) (22,147 ) (3,261 ) Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders margin (20.7 %) (29.7 %) 8.6 % 8.6 % (49.9 %) (17.6 %) (17.6 %) Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share (0.12 ) (0.58 ) Adjusted basic and diluted net (loss)/income per Class A and Class B ordinary share (0.10 ) 0.06 0.01 (0.20 ) (0.03 ) Adjusted basic and diluted net (loss)/income per ADS (0.20 ) 0.12 0.02 (0.40 ) (0.06 )





EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“USD”)) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss (10,200 ) (19,728 ) (1,064 ) (157 ) (47,838 ) (41,198 ) (6,067 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and Amortization 1,388 1,620 1,550 228 4,185 4,740 698 Share-based compensation 3,203 8,012 6,338 933 13,115 16,286 2,399 Loss on disposal of intangible assets - - 77 11 - 77 11 Loss on disposal of property and equipment - 228 - - - 228 34 Gain on disposal of long-term investment - - (288 ) (42 ) - (288 ) (42 ) Share of net loss from an equity investee 59 33 - - 69 52 8 (Reversal) allowance for doubtful accounts (7 ) 3,727 4,650 685 (217 ) 8,519 1,255 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (23,658 ) (30,900 ) (65,317 ) (9,619 ) (34,166 ) (105,308 ) (15,510 ) Unbilled revenue - - - - - 1,481 218 Cost and estimated earnings in excess of billings - - - - 3,247 10,490 1,545 Inventories (6,942 ) (18,868 ) (8,844 ) (1,303 ) (11,746 ) (38,865 ) (5,724 ) Prepayments and other current assets (4,579 ) 1,388 (2,422 ) (357 ) (6,629 ) (2,795 ) (412 ) Other non-current assets 15 21 22 3 44 65 10 Accounts payable 4,727 11,446 11,809 1,740 7,195 25,951 3,822 Contract liabilities 618 (170 ) 101 15 (3,674 ) (3,412 ) (503 ) Income taxes payable 49 - - - 49 (5 ) (1 ) Deferred income - - 4,080 601 - 4,080 601 Deferred government subsidies (20 ) (20 ) (20 ) (3 ) (60 ) (60 ) (9 ) Unrecognized tax benefits - (151 ) - - - (180 ) (26 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,989 (1,387 ) 7,370 1,085 6,177 4,380 645 Net cash used in operating activities (30,358 ) (44,749 ) (41,958 ) (6,180 ) (70,249 ) (115,762 ) (17,048 )





EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONT’D)

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“USD”)) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment (147 ) (866 ) (170 ) (25 ) (1,009 ) (1,328 ) (196 ) Disposal of property and equipment - 192 - - - 192 28 Acquisition of intangible assets (180 ) (269 ) - - (180 ) (278 ) (41 ) Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments 25,130 2,500 20,900 3,078 39,530 36,400 5,361 Purchase of short-term investments (34,730 ) (19,899 ) (76,265 ) (11,233 ) (57,630 ) (113,364 ) (16,697 ) Loans to third parties - - - - - (53,900 ) (7,939 ) Repayment of loan from a third party - - 30,000 4,419 - 40,000 5,891 Loan to a related party - - - - (425 ) - - Repayment of loan from a related party - - - - 425 - - Others - - - - - (54 ) (8 ) Net cash flow used in investing activities (9,927 ) (18,342 ) (25,535 ) (3,761 ) (19,289 ) (92,332 ) (13,601 )





EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONT’D)

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“USD”)) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from short-term bank loans - 5,000 5,000 736 5,000 15,000 2,209 Repayment of a short-term bank loan - - - - (5,000 ) (5,000 ) (736 ) Proceeds from a loan from a third party 30,000 - - - 30,000 - - Repayment of loans from third parties (5,000 ) - - - (5,000 ) - - Shares issued upon vesting of restricted share units 3 - - - 3 - - Proceeds from issuance of mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interests of a subsidiary - 40,000 - - - 40,000 5,891 Proceeds from issuance of subsidiaries’ equity to non-controlling interest holders - 2,023 - - - 2,023 298 Proceeds from issuance of Class A ordinary shares pursuant to underwriters’ exercise of over-allotment option - - - - - 7,313 1,077 Proceeds from issuance of Series C redeemable convertible preferred shares - - - - 47,436 - - Payment of issuance of Class A ordinary shares pursuant to underwriters’ exercise of over-allotment option’s issuance costs - - (199 ) (29 ) - (715 ) (105 ) Payment of issuance costs for initial public offering - (304 ) (2,408 ) (355 ) - (11,831 ) (1,743 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 25,003 46,719 2,393 352 72,439 46,790 6,891





EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONT’D)

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“USD”)) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,501 (454 ) (5,285 ) (778 ) 1,952 (2,554 ) (376 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (13,781 ) (16,826 ) (70,385 ) (10,367 ) (15,147 ) (163,858 ) (24,134 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period/year 60,153 245,015 228,189 33,609 61,519 321,662 47,376 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 46,372 228,189 157,804 23,242 46,372 157,804 23,242





Unpaid issuance cost for Series C redeemable convertible preferred shares included in Accrued expenses and other liabilities 743 743 743 109 743 743 109 Unpaid issuance costs for initial public offering included in Accrued expenses and other liabilities - 5,304 2,896 427 - 2,896 427 Unpaid issuance costs for issuance of Class A ordinary shares pursuant to underwriters’ exercise of over-allotment option included in Accrued expenses and other liabilities - 1,046 847 125 - 847 125

