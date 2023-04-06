EHartford man charged for stealing from SWindsor store registers

Apr. 6—SOUTH WINDSOR — Local police arrested an East Hartford man this week, saying he stole $13,500 from Target store registers.

The man, Jorge Rivera-Martinez, 23, was charged with second degree larceny, Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said.

The investigation started in January when it was determined that a Target employee stole money from registers between December 2022 and January 2023.

Rivera-Martinez turned himself in at South Windsor police headquarters, where he was processed and released in lieu of a $15,000 non-surety bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on April 19.

Collin covers South Windsor, East Windsor and Windsor for the Journal Inquirer.