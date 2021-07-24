EHartford man gets 3 years jail for selling fentanyl

Jul. 24—EAST HARTFORD — A U.S. District Court judge sentenced a local man to three years in prison Friday after he was convicted of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Leonard C. Boyle announced.

Police arrested the man, Curon Johnson, 31, also known as "Buck," in November following an investigation that determined that he and two other men had been selling fentanyl that was stored in an apartment on Farmington Avenue in West Hartford, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

The affidavit says events occurred this way:

Members of the Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force, which includes members of the FBI and police officers from various local departments, have been continuously investigating the distribution of drugs, including fentanyl, in Hartford and portions of West Hartford. They tracked some of the sales to the AVE, a gang that operates in the north end of Hartford.

Last year, police identified Johnson, along with men named Kyle Pitts, also known as "Bark," and Jabari Wolcott, as AVE members who had been distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine. Pitts, of West Hartford, has an unspecified 1983 birth date, and Wolcott has an unspecified 1998 birth date. The affidavit does not include an address for Wolcott.

In August, an informant working with the police purchased narcotics from Pitts after placing a phone call that police recorded. The informant then purchased fentanyl from Pitts using funds from the Hartford Police Department. The informant was also equipped with audio and video recording equipment provided by police.

In subsequent instances, the informant, again using police-provided funds and audio and video recording equipment purchased fentanyl from one of Pitts' associates, who police determined to be Johnson. Johnson and Pitts were known to police as AVE members who "were previously involved in criminal activity," the affidavit states.

The informant also made a similar purchase from Wolcott, who was known to police from "multiple prior contacts" with officers.

Johnson was arrested in November and pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute in April, U.S. Department of Justice officials said in a news release. Pitts and Wolcott also pleaded guilty but have not yet been sentenced, DOJ officials said.

