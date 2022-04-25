1 person dead, police officer injured in shooting at I-5 truck stop in Marion County

One person is dead and one law enforcement officer was injured while officials responded to a "wanted person" barricaded inside a vehicle at the parking lot of Flying J truck stop near Aurora off Interstate 5, according to officials from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the truck stop around 6:15 a.m. after a wanted person was spotted outside. The suspect was barricaded inside a vehicle and the Marion County Interagency SWAT team was called out to assist, officials said.

A shooting occurred shortly before 11 a.m., injuring one law enforcement officer and the suspect, according to Lt. Jeremy Landers. Officials provided medical aid at the scene, but the suspect died.

The injured officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Officials have not released the officer's condition.

Officials have not provided further details on the shooting or identities of the injured officer and the deceased person.

Ehlen Road between Bents Court NE and Butteville Road near Aurora remains closed while officials investigate the shooting. The public is asked to avoid the area.

Besides Sheriff's Office officials, Oregon State Police, Woodburn Police and the U.S. marshals were called out during the shooting.

Per SB 111 protocols, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office and Oregon State Police will be investigating the shooting. investigation.

MCSO SWAT is with a wanted person barricaded inside a vehicle in the parking lot of Flying J truck stop. We are being assisted by multiple area agencies. No additional information is available at this time. Please avoid the area. — Marion Co. Sheriff (@MCSOInTheKnow) April 25, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: 1 person dead, officer injured in shooting at I-5 Flying J truck stop