EHTH INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies eHealth, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 -- A class action lawsuit has been filed against eHealth, Inc. ("eHealth" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: EHTH) on behalf of shareholders who purchased eHealth securities between March 19, 2018 and April 7, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period'').

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (1) it had highly aggressive accounting and modeling assumptions; (2) it suffered from skyrocketing rate of member churn, resulting from eHealth's pursuit of low quality, lossmaking growth; (3) it relied on direct response television advertising, which attracts an unprofitable, high churn enrollee; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in eHealth you have until June 8, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

