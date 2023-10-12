EIB allocates €30 million for municipal infrastructure and urban transport in Ukraine

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced that it is providing €30 million for projects in war-torn Ukraine.

Source: the EU Delegation to Ukraine

Quote: "The €30.7 million in EU guarantee-supported funds will enhance municipal infrastructure and urban public transport, particularly in major cities like Kyiv, Odesa and Lviv.

The funding includes €22 million for acquiring sustainable buses and trams, and €8.7 million for various key municipal developments, such as rehabilitating landfill sites, introducing energy efficiency in kindergartens and improving water and sewerage systems."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Details: The EIB explained that the allocated funding of €30.7 million will be used to address the urgent modernisation needs of Ukrainian cities such as Kyiv, Odesa, Lviv, Lutsk and Sumy to ensure sustainable mobility and meet the vital infrastructure needs of these municipalities.

For example, €22 million was allocated for the purchase of new environmentally friendly sustainable buses and trams for Kyiv, Lviv and Odesa, manufactured by Ukrainian companies.

The remaining €8.74 million was allocated to support key municipal projects such as the reclamation of the Hrybovychi landfill and solid waste management in Lviv, introducing energy efficiency measures in kindergartens in Sumy, and the improvement of water supply and sewerage systems in Lutsk.

Quote from EIB President Werner Hoyer: "The EIB’s support for Ukraine is unwavering. This new funding underscores our commitment to assist not only in bringing immediate relief, but also in the longer-term rebuilding of the country.

Whether it’s about a new tram connection or enhancing local services, everything we do is directed towards facilitating economic recovery and bringing back normality to the daily lives of war-shattered Ukrainian people."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!