Eichel takes positives from short time with Golden Knights

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
W.G. RAMIREZ
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jack Eichel
    Jack Eichel
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel came to Las Vegas to get back on the ice and get into the playoffs.

Eichel's desire to reach the playoffs for the first time in his seven-year career hasn't been fulfilled, though the Golden Knights are mathematically still alive entering the final week of the season.

That said, he might not have gotten this close had Vegas not helped Eichel end a lengthy stalemate with Buffalo over how to treat a herniated disc by acquiring him in a trade with the Sabres in November.

Three months after being the first NHL player to have disc replacement surgery and 11 months since being sidelined, Eichel was once again able to showcase his offensive abilities by registering 21 points (12 goals, nine assists) in 31 games to rank third on the team.

Eichel’s reemergence led to him becoming Vegas’ nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, awarded to the player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey."

"Being able to play almost three months after having surgery was definitely about as fast as possible,” Eichel said. “But I think whenever you have a major surgery and something of that magnitude, I think it takes more than just a few months, whatever, to feel completely back to yourself.”

The same might be said for many of his new teammates, including forwards Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty, who both missed significant time. Injuries have plagued the Golden Knights the entire season, and now they find themselves having to win their final three games and needing help from the opponents facing Dallas, Nashville and Los Angeles.

Aside from his dispute with the Sabres organization over being allowed to have the neck surgery of his choice, Eichel was ready to move on from a team that hadn’t been to the playoffs since the 2010-11 season and was looking to star for a playoff contender. Now the potential of missing out on another postseason overshadows Eichel’s greatest achievement on or off the ice — having a prosthesis inserted into his neck.

“I think every year your goal is to win the Stanley Cup,” Eichel said. “You can’t win the Stanley Cup unless you get in the playoffs. When I came here, the standard here is the Stanley Cup. And that’s our goal. Obviously, I think we all understand the situation that we’re in, where we’re at in the standings.

“Obviously, we would like to be in a situation where we’re not battling for our lives to try and get in. Because we think we have a group that can win the Stanley Cup every year. But I think if you take a step back and look at where I was a year ago, and where I am now, I think there’s a lot of positives to take out of that. I went through a lot last year.”

That includes having his captaincy stripped in Buffalo, fans turning on him, and what some might characterize as being ostracized by the Sabres organization.

When he made his return to Buffalo with the Knights on March 10, the fans let him know their displeasure every time he stepped on the ice. The Sabres won the game 3-1, with former Knights Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch — the players involved in the deal that sent Eichel to Vegas — each scoring goals.

But things are different in Vegas, according to Eichel, who said he’s fit nicely into a locker room that has always been known as having some of the best chemistry in the league.

“I’ve made some really good relationships with the guys in the group and the thing I try to do more than anything is be myself,” Eichel said. “That’s sort of what I’ve done my whole career. Come in, work hard, try and lead by example, spend a lot of time on the ice.”

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NHL playoff races: Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner to have season-ending surgery

    The Vegas Golden Knights will rely on rookie Logan Thompson as they try to make the playoffs. Here's what still has to be decided in NHL's final week.

  • $36 Amazon swimsuit has more than 8,700 5-star reviews: 'Fits like a dream'

    "This is a fantastic bathing suit."

  • Nick Bonino with a Goal vs. Vegas Golden Knights

    Nick Bonino (San Jose Sharks) with a Goal vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 04/24/2022

  • NHL bets: 6 picks, 2 pre-playoff parlays

    There are 13 (!) NHL games tonight, and Minty Bets is going to take advantage of that pre-playoff atmosphere by putting together a couple of parlays that favor the teams that are still playing for something and fade the ones that were eliminated from the playoffs long ago.

  • Wild finish for teams still trying to get into NHL playoffs

    Things got wild in a matter of seconds for Western Conference teams still trying to get into the NHL playoffs — for those on the ice and those watching at home. Dallas, which didn't play Sunday, can now clinch one of the two wild-card spots with a win in regulation at home Tuesday night against the Golden Knights, something Bowness said he realized “right away” after those two strange finishes Sunday night.

  • Alex Ovechkin declared day-to-day with upper-body injury

    Alex Ovechkin left Sunday's game after slamming his shoulder into the boards.

  • Brian Gutekunst: Sammy Watkins has some juice left in him

    After trading Davante Adams to the Raiders and losing Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the Chiefs in free agency, the Packers had a glaring need at receiver. Some might say they still do. But the club did sign receiver Sammy Watkins to a one-year, $4 million deal earlier this month to help fill the hole. The fourth [more]

  • A Crusade to Challenge the 2020 Election, Blessed by Church Leaders

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The 11 a.m. service at Church for All Nations, a large nondenominational evangelical church in Colorado’s second-largest city, began as such services usually do. The congregation of young families and older couples swayed and sang along to live music. Mark Cowart, the church’s senior pastor, delivered an update on a church mission project. Then Cowart turned the pulpit over to a guest speaker, William Federer. An evangelical commentator and one-time Republican congressi

  • Kevin McCarthy Lies About Lie He Told

    The House GOP leader strains his relationship with the truth in order to save his relationship with Trump.

  • Sienna Miller Says Dating Jude Law ‘Probably Protected’ Her From Harvey Weinstein’s Abuse

    Sienna Miller recently told The Guardian that dating Jude Law is most likely one reason she was never abused by disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein. Miller was the star of the Weinstein-backed “Factory Girl,” in which she played Andy Warhol’s muse Edie Sedgwick. The actor said being in a relationship with Law shaped her connection […]

  • Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon Welcome First Baby, Son Arlo: 'Over the Moon,' Says Source

    The couple began privately dating during the COVID-19 pandemic

  • Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

    Many Americans spend their lives working hard and dreaming of the day they can finally retire. But planning for retirement requires more than dreaming -- it means being strategic and focused on saving...

  • Travon Walker becomes the betting favorite to go No. 1

    It happened over the weekend. And it has shaken up the very top of the draft. Via PointsBet, Georgia defensive end Travon Walker is now the favorite to become the first overall pick. His odds currently are -155. Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has fallen to +150, followed by N.C. State tackle Ikem Ekwonu at [more]

  • Power Rankings: Stanley Cup Favorites

    Find out who has the best chance of hoisting the Stanley Cup this year in the latest edition of the NHL Power Rankings. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Trackhouse Racing adds sponsor for 2022, 2023

    Worldwide Express will sponsor Trackhouse Racing cars for 21 races between this season and next season, the team announced.

  • Afghan defence minister says will not tolerate 'invasions'

    Afghanistan's acting defence minister said on Sunday that the Taliban administration would not tolerate "invasions" from its neighours after protesting against airstrikes it says were conducted by neighbouring Pakistan. The comments come after the Taliban administration blamed Pakistan for airstrikes that officials say killed dozens in Kunar and Khost provinces. Pakistan, which has not confirmed any involvement in airstrikes inside Afghanistan's borders, said the two countries are "brotherly countries".

  • Vegas goalie Robin Lehner to undergo season-ending surgery

    After initially denying reports about Robin Lehner undergoing season-ending surgery and the goaltender dressing as the Vegas Golden Knights backup, the team said he will have a shoulder operation after all. The Golden Knights announced Monday that Lehner would undergo surgery to repair a left shoulder injury he suffered Feb. 9. The team said in a statement Lehner “has done his best to battle through this injury.”

  • LEADING OFF: Scherzer back home in St. Louis, Houck out

    Mets ace Max Scherzer is pitching back in his hometown, starting a three-game series at St. Louis. Scherzer is trying to become the first four-game winner in the majors. Scherzer is 3-2 with a 2.04 ERA in six career starts at Busch Stadium, striking out 59 in 39 2/3 innings.

  • The Bobby Valentine Experience: Just how dysfunctional was 2012 Red Sox coaching staff?

    "The Bobby Valentine Experience" details the major dysfunction on the 2012 Red Sox coaching staff.

  • Highlights from Donald Trump's rally in Ohio at Delaware County Fairgrounds

    Former President Donald Trump visits Delaware, Ohio on Saturday, bringing his Save America Rally to the state.