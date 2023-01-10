Eicher appointed to Monroe County Mental Health Recovery Court

Judge Amanda L. Eicher

First District Court Judge Amanda L. Eicher has been appointed presiding judge of the Monroe County Mental Health Recovery Court by Chief Judge Michael C. Brown. Since 2022, Eicher has served as a district judge and is the chief judge pro tempore for the First District Court.

“It is an honor to serve as presiding judge of the Mental Health Recovery Court,” Eicher said in a written statement. “This court addresses a need in our community that is underserved and extremely important.”

In a joint effort between the Monroe Community Mental Health Authority and the Monroe County Criminal Judicial System, the Mental Health Treatment Court addresses the needs of criminal defendants with severe mental illnesses. Participants are required to complete 12 to 24 months in the program, demonstrate consistent sobriety and attend two court hearings per month. Additional requirements include taking part in community service, attending monthly mental health appointments and actively searching for employment. Participants are supervised by the presiding judge and the recovery court team.

