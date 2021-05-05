Eichner enters insanity plea for wife's death

May 5—PORT CLINTON — A Genoa man accused of strangling his wife to death and burying her in South Toledo has entered a not guilty by reason of insanity plea, according to documents filed in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

John Eichner, 43, is charged with aggravated murder, murder, gross abuse of a corpse, 11 counts of tampering with evidence, 10 counts of possession of criminal tools, and four counts of money laundering for allegedly killing Amber Eichner, 34, whose remains are believed to have been found in a back yard in the 800 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Eichner appeared for arraignment in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court on Monday, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On Wednesday, defense attorney Esteban Callejas filed a not guilty by reason of insanity plea and asked that his client undergo an evaluation.

Mr. Callejas declined to comment on the pending case.

Eichner is due back in court on May 27. He is being held in the Ottawa County jail in lieu of $1.5 million bond.

After Eichner dropped the couple's four daughters off with relatives in Tennessee on April 21, family became worried about her. Relatives in Ohio contacted Genoa police, initiating a missing-person case.

A resident in the 800 block of Atlantic Avenue learned about Mrs. Eichner's disappearance and contacted authorities. Days earlier, the property owner granted Eichner permission to bury a deceased dog in the South Toledo yard.

Police excavated the grounds, locating remains that are believed to be of Mrs. Eichner.

An autopsy by the Lucas County Coroner's Office determined the woman was strangled and her death was ruled a homicide.