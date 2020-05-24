Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Africa - amid coronavirus

Muslims across Africa - and the world - are celebrating Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

These Muslims embraced outside a mosque in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi...
All places of worship are officially closed in Kenya to prevent the spread of coronavirus, so these men prayed in a courtyard outside their house instead...
These men did manage to find a way of praying inside a mosque in Nairobi but at least they were keeping their distance...
Muslims in Nigeria were also urged to celebrate Eid at home but people still gathered to perform their prayers as usual outside this mosque in Nasarawa state...
While these Muslims in Ogun state managed to find somewhere to keep their distance...
Eid, known in Nigeria as Sallah, is a time when children often get new clothes, which they wear to the mosque. This stylish family was pictured sitting on a motorbike after prayers...
Before praying, Muslims must perform ritual ablutions, as this boy is doing outside a mosque...
Sudan's government has banned large gathering but the message hasn't got through to these people in the capital, Khartoum...
At least some of them were wearing face masks...
In North Africa, the situation looked rather different - the Zitouna mosque in the Medina (old town) of Tunisia's capital would normally be crammed with worshippers during Eid al-Fitr...
As would the famous Al-Azhar mosque in Egypt's capital, Cairo.

All pictures subject to copyright