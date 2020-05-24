Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Africa - amid coronavirus

Muslims across Africa - and the world - are celebrating Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.These Muslims embraced outside a mosque in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi...MoreAll places of worship are officially closed in Kenya to prevent the spread of coronavirus, so these men prayed in a courtyard outside their house instead...MoreThese men did manage to find a way of praying inside a mosque in Nairobi but at least they were keeping their distance...MoreMuslims in Nigeria were also urged to celebrate Eid at home but people still gathered to perform their prayers as usual outside this mosque in Nasarawa state...MoreWhile these Muslims in Ogun state managed to find somewhere to keep their distance...MoreEid, known in Nigeria as Sallah, is a time when children often get new clothes, which they wear to the mosque. This stylish family was pictured sitting on a motorbike after prayers...MoreBefore praying, Muslims must perform ritual ablutions, as this boy is doing outside a mosque...MoreSudan's government has banned large gathering but the message hasn't got through to these people in the capital, Khartoum...MoreAt least some of them were wearing face masks...MoreIn North Africa, the situation looked rather different - the Zitouna mosque in the Medina (old town) of Tunisia's capital would normally be crammed with worshippers during Eid al-Fitr...MoreAs would the famous Al-Azhar mosque in Egypt's capital, Cairo.MoreAll pictures subject to copyright