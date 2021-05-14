Eid in Senegal: Pictures of Dakar's Korité fashion

The Telegraph

Dean Sherzai, MD, PhD is a neurologist and the co-director of the Alzheimer’s Prevention Program at Loma Linda University Our brain is the most active organ in our body, consuming 25 per cent of our energy and at times up to 50 per cent of our oxygen, even while we sleep. A balanced diet is crucial for helping it function at its highest capacity, yet all too often brain health is overlooked. So with the help of my wife Ayesha, who studied preventative medicine and neurology, I have devised a diet plan to boost our brain health: The 30-Day Alzheimer’s Solution: The Definitive Food and Lifestyle Guide to Preventing Cognitive Decline. Alzheimer’s and dementia are typically problems that are addressed later in life, but the plan is targeted at people of all ages as it is never too early to start feeding your brain: even our children, who are 14 and 16, follow this diet. We don’t fall into any one diet plan, as they can all have unhealthy elements. We advocate for a clean, plant-based approach to eating focused around the nine NEURO points: nutrition, exercise, unwind, restore and optimize. The plan also aims to encourage positive habits, such as getting a good night’s sleep and eating without your phone. An example of this would be: Nutrition: I will eat three servings of kale per week. Exercise: I will walk briskly for 15 minutes a day, five days a week. Unwind: I will meditate for 10 minutes every day. Restore: I will turn off all device screens an hour before I go to bed every night to help me have a night of restorative sleep. Optimise: I will practice piano three times a week. We chose to keep the plan to 30 days because, based on our experience, that is long enough to create a core set of habits that will last. My wife and I have devoted our careers to exploring the prevention of Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases. What we have discovered is that food is inextricably linked to brain health. Thousands of years ago, the goal was only to live for as long as it took to find a mate, which drove us to seek out sugar and high energy foods. To put it simply, life was about surviving, not thriving. But now, the aim is to cheat that system and live long and healthy lives. If we continue to eat sugars and processed carbohydrates to excess, as is common in Western diets, it can damage your brain. This is partly down to the role of insulin: if you eat too much sugar, the cells become overwhelmed, leading to insulin resistance and diabetes. Diets that are high in saturated fat cause long-term damage to our cells, including oxidation, while too much salt can impair blood pressure and damage the blood vessels leading to the brain. We chose to avoid fish for environmental reasons and concerns about mercury and lead. Instead, our plan incorporates omega-3 into people’s diets through walnuts and supplements. The beauty of the brain is that it can thrive when it is fed with the right foods. These are the ‘neuro nine’, which should be eaten every day. 1. Green leafy vegetables This includes dark green leafy vegetables like kale, watercress, Swiss chard, collard greens, arugula and spinach. These contain no saturated fats and help to keep you feeling full; consequently you’re less likely to reach for unhealthy foods. They don’t release sugar or glucose in excess, so they are the best thing for diabetes, pre-diabetes and glucose metabolism. Aim for: three cups raw or 1.5 cups cooked. 2. Whole grains Such as oats, quinoa, brown rice, farro and buckwheat. The fibre component is crucial, because it is broken down into these short fatty acids that affect the blood/brain barrier. Aim for: three servings (½ cup cooked oatmeal, quinoa, brown rice, or 100 per cent whole-wheat pasta is 1 serving). 3. Seeds Especially ground flaxseeds and chia seeds. They have a ratio of omega-3 to omega-6 fatty acids of 3–4 to 1, making them a powerful brain health food. DHA is the omega-3 that is good for the brain; usually it comes from the algae which fish eat. Flaxseeds also contain lignans, which have antioxidant properties and fight degenerative changes in the body and brain. Aim for: two tablespoons (two servings) 4. Beans and legumes You should aim for a diet that is rich with chickpeas, black beans, pinto beans, lentils, edamame, giant beans, tempeh, tofu. Beans contain resistant starches, fiber, plant proteins, anti-oxidants, phytonutrients and iron. They lower cholesterol, regulate blood sugar and have also been shown to reduce the risk of stroke. Aim for: three servings of 1⁄2 cup cooked beans or tofu/tempeh, 1⁄4 cup hummus, or 1⁄2 cup peas 5. Berries Such as blueberries, blackberries, strawberries. Blueberries contain anthocyanins, which have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Anthocyanins have also been linked with increased neuronal signaling in areas of the brain that are responsible for memory function, and they improve the delivery of glucose to the brain. Aim for: 1⁄2 cup (one serving) 6. Nuts Including walnuts, almonds and cashews. Alongside seeds, these are a source of healthy fat. Walnuts are the stand-out choice when it comes to brain health: they have relatively high amounts of omega-3 fatty acids in the form of ALA as well as fibres and minerals. Walnuts also have the highest antioxidants among all nuts; however, nuts are high in calories so it is important to consume them in moderation. Aim for: 1⁄4 cup (one serving) 7. Crucifiers Such as broccoli, cauliflower, bok choy, cabbage and Brussels sprouts. These also have important anti-inflammatories called Sulforaphane, that can access the blood-brain barrier and actually reverse damage caused by free radicals and even normal aging. Aim for: one cup (two servings) 8. Tea Green, white, black, or Oolong tea. Green tea contains catechin, a polyphenol that activates toxin-clearing enzymes. This makes it a great anti-inflammatory. Recent research shows that consuming 1 to 2 cups of green tea a day lowers your risk of Alzheimer’s and stroke due to the compound EGCC. Aim for: At least one cup daily 9. Herbs and spices Especially turmeric, but also sumac, sage, rosemary, thyme, oregano, cloves, Indian gooseberry, and saffron. We mainly use these in the plan as a replacement for salt, because of the flavour they bring. However, they are also an easy way of adding more anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds to your diet. Aim for: At least 1⁄4 teaspoon daily The 30-Day Alzheimer's Solution: Definitive Food and Lifestyle Guide to Preventing Cognitive Decline by Dean Sherzai and Ayesha Sherzai is out now (HarperOne) As told to Alice Hall