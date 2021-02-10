Eiffel Tower needs blowtorch for ice as snow blankets Europe

  • Icicles form on a window outside a house early morning in Altenberg, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
  • Youngsters slide down hill on sledges after a snowfall at the Woluwe park in Brussels, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Freezing temperatures and snow has swept across much of Europe and predicted to settle on the region over the coming days. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
  • A man removes snow in front of his home after a snowfall in Brussels, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Freezing temperatures and snow has swept across much of Europe and predicted to settle on the region over the coming days. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
  • A young women goes down the stairs as a wave hits a wave-lashed breakwater during a windy afternoon in the southern Athens coastal suburb of Flisvos, on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. A cold and strong winter weather hit Europe with temperatures far below zero. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
  • The frozen Hofvijver pond is seen outside the Dutch parliament buildings in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. With freezing temperatures forecast for more than a week in the Netherlands, ice fever is sweeping the nation, offering a welcome respite from grim coronavirus news while also creating a challenge for authorities trying to uphold social distancing measures. (AP Photo/Mike Corder)
  • Icicles formed on boats after high winds and waves swept the marina of Monnickendam, Netherlands, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. With freezing temperatures forecast for more than a week in the Netherlands, ice fever is sweeping the nation, offering a welcome respite from grim coronavirus news while also creating a challenge for authorities trying to uphold social distancing measures. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
  • A man feeds scraps to seagulls as the cold snap continues to grip much of the nation, in Whitley Bay, England, Wednesday Feb. 10, 2021. Cold weather is predicted to continue over the region for some days. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
  • Youngsters slide downhill on boards at Leopold II park in Brussels, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Freezing temperatures and snow have swept across much of Europe and is predicted to settle on the region over the coming days. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
  • Icicles on the fountains in Trafalgar Square, London, with the National Gallery in the background, as temperatures dropped below freezing, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Snow has swept across the country, with further snowfall predicted, bringing travel problems as temperatures dropped. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • A youngster slides down a hill on a sled at Leopold II park in Brussels, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Freezing temperatures and snow has swept across much of Europe and is predicted to settle on the region over the coming days. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
  • An Egyptian goose makes a slippery landing on a frozen lake in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2021. Extreme winter weather had hit Germany from North to West, and even the industrial Ruhr valley. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
  • Enrico Ulbrich from Wernigerode bravely takes a dip in the fine powder snow in Wernigerode, Germany, Tuesday, Feb.9, 2021. The 41-year-old did not want to miss this fun with the huge amounts of snow in Wernigerode and romps around in the snow dressed only in a bathing suit. (Matthias Bein/dpa via AP)
  • A resident clears the sidewalk in front of her front door of snow in Wernigerode, Germany, Tuesday, Feb.9, 2021. (Matthias Bein/dpa via AP)
  • A truck is lying on its side in a ditch on the A2 motorway after an accident on a snowy and icy road in Wendeburg, Germany, Tuesday, Feb.9, 2021. (Hauke-Christian Dittrich/dpa via AP)
  • A person walks past a mount of snow at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. A snowstorm and strong winds pounded parts of Germany since Sunday. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
  • A seagull sits on a partly ice-covered lamp at the pier of the Baltic Sea island Ruegen, Germany, Tuesday, Feb.9, 2021. Days of strong easterly winds and icy temperatures make for this not everyday spectacle. (Bernd Wuestneck/dpa via AP)
  • A skier passes the Moritzburg Castle, the former hunting lodge of the Wettin family, in Moritzburg, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
  • A woman skis across the medieval Charles Bridge after a heavy snowfall in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
  • Two-year-old polar bear Hertha plays with a plastic bowl in the snow at the zoo in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb.9, 2021. (Kira Hofmann/dpa via AP)
  • A staff member clears snow from the Washington D.C. Capitol in Miniworld in Lichrenstein, Germany, Tuesday, Feb.9, 2021. To prevent damage in winter, some of the monuments are enclosed. The rest are regularly checked and cleared of snow. (Jan Woitas/dpa via AP)
Icicles form on a window outside a house early morning in Altenberg, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

PARIS (AP) — Workers at the Eiffel Tower used a blowtorch to melt the ice collecting on its surfaces and snow was blocking roads and halting trains and school buses Wednesday across northern France.

Amid a European cold snap, areas in Normandy and Brittany unused to such icy conditions were closing highways for lack of snow-clearing equipment. In parts of the Paris region, local authorities halted school buses and urged parents to keep their children at home.

Snow blanketed the French capital and froze the Eiffel Tower.

“When negative temperatures return, my floors get partially covered with ice! To get rid of it, we need to use a blowtorch because ice-control salt is too corrosive for the metal,” tweeted the monument, which has been closed to the public for months because of coronavirus restrictions.

Parts of central and northern Europe as well as Britain have been gripped by a cold weather front since the weekend. Heavy snowfall tangled traffic and stranded drivers in Germany and the Czech Republic.

Some took advantage of the frosty climes. Cross-country skiers glided across the Charles Bridge in Prague, children sledded in the usually snowless parks of Belgium's capital of Brussels, and the deep winter freeze has reawakened the Dutch national obsession with skating on frozen canals.

