Eight in 10 people surveyed by Quinnipiac see Putin as war criminal

A new Quinnipiac survey found the vast majority of Americans see Russian President Vladimir Putin as a war criminal as the war in Ukraine rages on.

The poll released Wednesday revealed 82 percent see Putin as a war criminal while only 10 percent think he is not a war criminal.

The results come as Russian forces have been accused of deliberately killing civilians, raping women and kidnapping Ukrainians.

“With thousands dead in Ukraine and the grim belief that the barbarity has just begun, Americans label Putin a killer who directed his troops to do the unthinkable, cut down non-combatants,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said.

Seven-one percent of respondents believe Putin has ordered Russian forces to kill civilians while only 14 percent do not believe it.

The poll shows Americans’ thoughts on Putin are in line with the Biden administration, which has labeled the Russian president a war criminal and says the country is committing “genocide” in Ukraine.

Despite the agreement with the public, only 39 percent approve of Biden’s handling of the situation with Ukraine, while 68 percent of Americans believe the U.S. has a moral responsibility to go further in its efforts to stop the killings of civilians.

On Wednesday, Biden announced another $800 million for Ukraine that will include weapons and helicopters for the country.

The poll surveyed 1,412 U.S. citizens between April 7 and April 11. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.

