Eight of 24 defendants in Georgia's largest human trafficking case plan to plead guilty

David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, speaks during a news conference Nov. 22, 2021, to announce indictments in USA v. Patricio et al, Operation Blooming Onion, a human trafficking investigation naming 24 defendants on felony charges including human smuggling and document fraud.

More than two years after the announcement of Operation Blooming Onion, one of the largest U.S. human trafficking cases ever prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice (USDOJ), two defendants have pled guilty to charges in the case and eight defendants plan to plead guilty, according to a review of court documents.

Upon notice of the plea agreement, the court is given the option to accept or reject the agreement or defer its decision until receipt of the presentence report. The terms of the plea agreements are sealed from public view, so it’s not clear which charges most of the defendants have pled guilty to, or the length of their sentences.

In October 2021, a grand jury indicted 24 people for conspiring to engage in forced labor and other related crimes. Federal prosecutors say the defendants required guest farmworkers to pay illegal fees to obtain jobs, withheld their IDs so they could not leave, made them work for little or no pay, housed them in unsanitary conditions and threatened them with deportation and violence. Two workers died in the heat, according to the indictment. Court records say five workers were kidnapped and one of them was raped.

What do we know about Operation Blooming Onion, thus far?

Following the announcement of Operation Blooming Onion, investigative reporting by USA Today, the Augusta Chronicle and the Savannah Morning News revealed that two Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) officials whose jobs involved protecting or advocating for farmworkers had links to Maria Patricio, the central figure in Operation Blooming Onion. That story found that Jorge Gomez, a GDOL state monitor advocate who has since retired, is the brother of Patricio. While not indicted, his home was searched as part of the case.

Subsequent investigations found that a federal agent testified that GDOL officials were bribed by the alleged Patricio trafficking organization related to farmworker housing inspections, and a Georgia state senator routinely hired a family of farm labor contractors linked to Operation Blooming Onion.

Multiple civil lawsuits have also arisen from the trafficking charges. One civil lawsuit filed on April 5, 2023, in federal court by the Vedder Price law firm, consists of former workers claiming that Maria Patricio and two alleged traffickers forced them to work in dangerous conditions with little to no pay, housed them in rundown motels and trailers, and subjected them to physical and mental abuse.

Two defendants have already pled guilty to their charges and have been sentenced to prison.

On March 15, 2023, Daniel Canela Diaz pled guilty and was sentenced in October 2023 to two years' imprisonment. Upon release, Diaz will be deported and will serve five years on supervised release, according to court documents. He is also ordered to pay about $162,000 in restitution to seven victims.

Stanley Neal McGauley pled guilty on May 17, 2023, to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and was sentenced to one year and one day. He will be subject to supervised release for three years following his release from prison.

Which defendants in Operation Blooming Onion plan to plead guilty?

From mid-July through early February, eight defendants have entered a "notice of plea agreement," according to court documents filed by prosecutors in the case. Those defendants include:

JC Longoria Castro

Charles Michael King

Rosalva Garcia Martinez

Esther Ibarra Garcia

Daniel Mendoza

Donna Michelle Roja

In a case filed on Feb. 5 of this year, federal prosecutors charged Antonio Chavez Ramos, who also goes by the name “Tony Chavez,” with misprision of a felony, alleging that, from March 2019 through September 2019, he benefited financially from slavery and trafficking in Coffee and Bacon counties by employing H-2A visa farmworkers and not paying them. That same date, Ramos entered a guilty plea.

On Feb. 9 of this year, Gumara Canela entered a guilty plea. According to a review of court documents, Canela is also facing a civil lawsuit, which was filed by attorneys for Georgia Legal Services on behalf of four H-2A visa farmworkers. The civil lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Georgia on Oct. 18, 2021, alleges that Canela and her husband, Daniel Canela, forced them to work in dangerous conditions, among other claims of mistreatment.

A plea hearing is scheduled for the morning of Feb. 27 at the Waycross Federal Courthouse.

Where do the other indictments stand?

Prosecutors dismissed one of the original 24 indictments after learning that defendant Rodolfo Martinez Maciel had been murdered by beheading in Mexico in September 2019.

Other defendants, such as Patricio and Brett Donovan Bussey, a former GDOL employee, continue to fight their charges. A motions hearing for those defendants is scheduled at 10 a.m. on March 1, at the Waycross Federal Courthouse.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and courts reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Defendants in Operation Blooming Onion case plead guilty