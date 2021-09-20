Eight Alternatives to a Traditional Grass Lawn
These substitutes are eco-friendly and low-maintenance.
Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy couldn't resist bringing up a painful memory for Jets fans after Zach Wilson's fourth interception against New England on Sunday.
A bond market tantrum that drives up yields can be a fearsome prospect for central banks but the U.S. Federal Reserve might just welcome a sell-off that lifts Treasury yields towards levels that better reflect the robust state of the economy. Persistently low yields are a feature of bond markets across the developed world, with central banks mostly in no hurry to raise interest rates and a global savings glut that keeps debt securities in constant demand. Even with growth tipped to surpass 6% this year and a "taper" in sight for the Fed's bond-buying programme at the end of this year, 10-year yields are still stuck at just above 1.3%..
EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: PROFANITY IS HEARD IN THE VIDEOA volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday (Sunday 19), sending lava shooting into the air and streaming in rivers towards houses in two villages from the Cumbre Vieja national park in the south of the island.Authorities had begun evacuating the infirm and some farm animals from nearby villages before the eruption at 3:15 p.m. (1415 GMT) on a wooded slope in the sparsely populated Cabeza de Vaca area, according to the islands' government.Two hours later, with lava edging down the hillside from five fissures torn into the hillside, the municipality ordered the evacuation of four villages, including El Paso and Los Llanos de Aridane.After nightfall, video footage showed fountains of lava shooting hundreds of meters into the sky, and at least three incandescent orange rivers of molten rock pouring down the hill, tearing gashes into woods and farmland, and spreading as they reached lower ground.No human casualties have been reported so far, but there has been material damage that has yet to be quantified.
State’s chief medical officer says ‘Our state literally shrunk in 2020’ as deaths exceeded birthsUS children aged 5 to 11 on track to receive Pfizer vaccine soon A sign encouraging Covid-19 vaccination is seen outside a park on in Birmingham, Alabama. Photograph: Elijah Nouvelage/AFP/Getty Images Alabama is shrinking under the onslaught of Covid-19, its chief medical officer said, as deaths in the state outnumber births for the very first time. Speaking to reporters in Montgomery on Friday, Dr S
"Til we meet again, I will spend the rest of my days asking, 'What would GM3 do?'" Parker wrote.
GOP senators reportedly aren't on board with Trump's push to end McConnell's leadership run
"All of Gabby's family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding," the Petito family attorney said.View Entire Post ›
Brian Laundrie's family said they picked up the Ford Mustang from the Carlton Reserve in Florida when he didn't come home.
Instead of dancing the night away at an after-party for the 2021 Emmys, Mandy Moore celebrated ending her awards night in the best way possible: by eating pizza in her pantry.
A YouTubing family said they caught footage of Gabby Petito's van unoccupied. Zoomed-in, the footage suggests the rear door closed as they approached.
Is Louis going to be big brother someday? 👀
The FBI executed a search warrant at the home in North Port, Florida, as part of the ongoing investigation into Gabby Petito's disappearance.
YouTubers Red White &Bethune noticed a van that looked like Gabby Petito's when in in Grand Teton National Park in August.
A masked family at a restaurant was told "this is political and I need you to take your mask off" by their waitress at the behest of a bar owner.
Mixed martial arts rising star "Suga" Sean O'Malley commented critically on transgender fighter Alana McLaughlin's victories over female fighters.
"There were puncture wounds in his head. I did the best I could." A San Francisco vet is warning dog owners to be aware of both you and your pet's surroundings after her 15-year-old maltipoo was killed after a vicious unprovoked attack by another dog while taking a walk around the city.
The "Basic Instinct" star hit the beach in a black halter-style suit.
Tyler Reddick, Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch and Michael McDowell each were eliminated from the Cup playoffs.
A bill in Congress would allow Medicare to use its bulk-purchasing power to negotiate lower drug prices. Big Pharma is not pleased Congressman Scott Peters is the House’s top recipient of pharmaceutical industry donations in the 2022 election cycle. Photograph: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images The three conservative Democratic lawmakers threatening to kill their party’s drug pricing legislation have raked in roughly $1.6m of campaign cash from donors in the pharmaceutical and health products industr
Michael M Santiago/GettyImagesProsecutors have discovered a tranche of evidence in the basement of a co-conspirator in the Trump Organization tax fraud case, a defense lawyer for indicted chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg revealed in court on Monday, with the attorney also signaling that more shoes are yet to drop in New York’s ongoing investigation.“We have strong reason to believe there could be other indictments coming,” Weisselberg’s lawyer, Bryan C. Skarlatos, said in Manhattan crim