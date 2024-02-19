Eight arms, one book: Explore aquatic wonders through The Library’s 2024 One Read program

Dive into the annual one community, one book, One Read, hosted by the Springfield-Greene County Library District this March, with a delightful novel that features themes of grief, friendship and the wonders of ocean life.

Teens and adults are invited to read “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt and meet the author at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 28 on the main floor of the Library Center. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Expand your horizons by participating in an array of programs centered around the mesmerizing world of aquatic life, with a special focus on the enigmatic Giant Pacific octopus. The One Read is funded by the Friends of the Library.

Charming, witty and deceptively sensitive, "Remarkably Bright Creatures" follows an unlikely connection between a widow and a Giant Pacific octopus residing at the local aquarium. Written through the lives of this unexpected pair, it offers a gentle reminder that sometimes, taking a hard look at the past can help uncover a future that once felt impossible.

Shelby Van Pelt’s debut novel “Remarkably Bright Creatures” became an instant New York Times bestseller. Born and raised in the Pacific Northwest, she's now missing the mountains in the Chicago area with her husband and children.

See a full list of book discussions, programs and more at thelibrary.org/oneread.

“Remarkably Bright Creatures” is available for checkout in paper, digital audiobook and e-book formats at thelibrary.org/catalog.

Explore more in these programs inspired by “Remarkably Bright Creatures”

First Friday Art Walk

Friday, March 1, 6:30-9 p.m. at the Park Central Branch Library. Join us for First Friday Art Walk and the opening of a new exhibit. Between The Lines: “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” featuring works of art by Springfield Regional Arts Council members and submissions from the public. Artist reception and award ceremony at 7:30 p.m.

Escape Room: Aquarium Exhibit

Saturday, March 2, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, March 3, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., in the Library Station Frisco Room. You've broken into the aquarium with one task in mind — rescue the octopus and release them into the ocean. But the automatic lock has you trapped! Escape with the octopus before the aquarium opens. Call to register a group of 6 or less for a time slot. Call 417-616-0683 to register.

The Giant Pacific octopus

Thursday, March 21, 7 p.m. in the Library Center auditorium. Dive into the unique adaptations of the Giant Pacific octopus and gain insight into the natural lives of creatures like Marcellus in this INKredible program. Through artifacts, video footage and demonstrations, you'll see how essential, beautiful and remarkable these creatures are. This event is presented in partnership with Wonders of Wildlife.

"The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou" at the Moxie

Sunday, March 24, 7-9 p.m. at the Moxie Cinema, 305 S. Campbell Ave. #101. A group of explorers embark on a journey to hunt down the "jaguar shark" that ate one of their crew. "The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou," rated R, follows their adventure into dangerous waters, as the group finds magic both in their bonds to each other and in the colorful world around them. Admission is free.

Morgan Shannon is a copywriter for the Springfield-Greene County Library District. She can be reached at morgans@thelibrary.org.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Explore aquatic wonders through Springfield library’s 2024 One Read