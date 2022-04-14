Eight arrested after law enforcement find hundreds of grams of meth, fentanyl in Morgantown homes

Apr. 14—Eight individuals, including seven from Michigan, are being held at the North Central Regional Jail after law enforcement found large amounts of drugs and cash while executing search warrants in two Morgantown residences.

The searches were conducted at 938 Fortney St. and 32 Frolic Lane, criminal complaints said. A dark gray Chrysler Voyager was also part of the search.

According to the complaints, the searches were done by members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force, West Virginia State Police Special Response Team, and the Morgantown Police Department Special Response Team based on knowledge from an open narcotics investigation.

During the search, officers found "in excess of $25, 000 cash, two pistols, in excess of 400 grams of methamphetamine, and in excess of 200 grams of fentanyl, " the complaints said.

One person from the Morgantown area and seven from Michigan were arrested during the search. According to the complaint, the eight suspects arrested—all of whom were present for the execution of the warrants—"conspired together to further the sale of controlled substances in Monongalia County."

Four of those arrested were listed as residents of Detroit, Mich., including Lemonte Richawn Jackson, 24 ; Jaron A. Blackwell, 29 ; Michael Anthony Robinson Brown, 23 ; and Jakylah Woodruff, 23. All four are charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and conspiracy to deliver controlled substances. Bonds were set at $85, 000.

Tyrone Willie Smith, 24, and Orlando Tommy Williams, 27, both of Harrison Township, Mich. and Alexis Danielle Ward, 28, of West Bloomfield, Mich., were charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and conspiracy to deliver controlled substances as well. Their bonds were also set at $85, 000.

The only West Virginia resident arrested, Cody Lee Smouse, 25, of Morgantown, was also charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and conspiracy to deliver controlled substances. His bond was set at $85, 000.

All eight defendants are scheduled separately for preliminary hearings throughout the day April 26 in Monongalia County Magistrate Court.