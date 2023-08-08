Eight candidates have qualified for the first Republican presidential debate

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. regulators on Tuesday fined nine Wall Street companies, including Wells Fargo, BNP Paribas and Société Générale $549 million over employees' use of personal messaging apps to discuss deals, trades and other business. The penalties mark the latest wave of a sweeping two-year enforcement probe targeting Wall Street's use of so-called "off channel" work communications such as text and WhatsApp messages in breach of rules which require firms to retain certain work-related communications. Wells Fargo, BNP Paribas, SocGen, the Bank of Montreal,, boutique brokers Wedbush Securities, Moelis & Company, and Houlihan Lokey, and Japanese brokers Mizuho and SMBC Nikko Securities agreed to pay $289 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the agency said.