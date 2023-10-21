Eight children abducted from Arkansas recovered by Anderson Police Department

Eight children abducted from Arkansas were recovered by the Anderson Police Department early Saturday morning, authorities said.A caller to the Shasta Area Safety Communications Agency at 12:30 a.m. reported that a woman “displaying bizarre behavior” was with a group of six children.Anderson police officers responded to the location and found the woman and children in the parking lot, along with a Dodge pickup with Arkansas license plates, according to a statement from the Anderson Police Department on Saturday.Authorities identified the woman as 36-year-old Trista Fullerton of Rogers, Arkansas, who had a felony warrant for her arrest for the abduction of eight children.

Officers arrested Fullerton, who told them the other two abducted children were located at a residence in the Cottonwood area. With the assistance of the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, Anderson police officials where able to locate the youngsters.Fullerton was the biological mother of all the children, officers said, but had lost her custodial rights and abducted the children from their foster placements. The eight children were listed as abducted with protective custody warrants issued for their safety, police said.

Fullerton was booked into the Shasta County Jail on her arrest warrant from Arkansas. Further information on her status was not available on Saturday afternoon.

The children were released to Shasta County Children and Family Services for reunification with their guardians in Arkansas, police said.

