Eight children return to Ukraine from Russian occupation

Eight Ukrainian children, four girls and four boys aged between 8 and 18, have returned to Ukraine from Russia and the temporarily occupied territories following Qatar’s mediation.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, on Telegram

Quote: "Today, on St Nicholas Day, a team from our Office is meeting four girls and four boys on their native Ukrainian soil. This has been made possible by working in conjunction with the state of Qatar, which for the second time joined in the process of bringing home children who had been deported or ended up in the temporarily occupied territories."

Details: Lubinets emphasised that each and every Ukrainian child is important to the state, which is why they are being brought back from both Russia and the temporarily occupied areas of Ukraine.

"Today, a pre-Christmas miracle really happened for these children – they will meet and hug their family members in their homeland," the Ombudsman emphasised.

Previously: On 5 December, Lolwah Al-Khater, Qatar's Minister of State for International Cooperation, reported that six more deported Ukrainian children will be released by Russia and reunited with their families in Ukraine following Qatar’s mediation.

