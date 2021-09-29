Eight climate activists facing charges after protest at Baker home

Sep. 29—SWAMPSCOTT — Eight climate activists are facing charges after a protest outside the home of Gov. Charlie Baker Tuesday morning.

Six men and two women from a group called Extinction Rebellion Massachusetts managed to get a 20-foot pink sailboat on a trailer in front of the governor's driveway on Monument Avenue, blocking it, just after 7 a.m.

The group had also managed to chain themselves to the trailer using devices the police call "Sleeping Dragons," which are made from a length of pipe with a rope or chain inside.

A special response emergency team from the state police was called in to cut the devices.

The eight, including one person who was on top of the pink boat, were charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.

They are Gregory Mangan, 69, James Comiskey, 31, Allen McGonagill, all of Somerville; Gerard Frank, 67, of Dudley; Jennifer Smith, 47, of Watertown; Dylan Sessler, 27, of Hampstead, New Hampshire; Nora Maynard, 38, of Turners Falls, and Alexander Chambers, 23, of Boylston.

The group, in a statement distributed after the protest, said they are protesting a number of environmental issues they say Baker has either created or "greenlighted," including the controversial "peaker" gas-fired electrical generation plant in Peabody.

Prosecutors did not seek any bail for the eight during their arraignments Tuesday afternoon but did request an order that they stay away from the governor's home — a request that drew a strenuous objection from the group's attorney, Jeffrey Feuer of the National Lawyers Guild. The group volunteers to represent people involved in progressive causes.

"These are political activists," Feuer told Lynn District Court Judge Jean Curran. "They are concerned about the emergency facing this state and this country due to climate change."

Feuer said an order barring them from coming near the governor's home — which, Feuer insisted, is also where the governor does business — is a violation of their First Amendment rights.

But a prosecutor told Curran that the protesters blocked the primary means of access to the home, as well as causing a section of Monument Avenue to be blocked to other residents, potentially creating a safety issue, impinging on other people's rights.

"Do you believe your clients have the right to block a driveway?" Curran asked Feuer.

Feuer acknowledged that if proven at trial, that might be illegal. But he said that it hasn't been proven in court, and that his clients should have the right to continue protesting until it is.

Curran told the eight that they could protest but must stay 100 yards from Baker's home, and cannot block his driveway or traffic.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Nov. 4.

It was not immediately clear how long it took for someone to notice that the boat had been placed at the end of the driveway and that the group had chained itself to a trailer. The governor usually has a security detail — though last October a Danvers man was able to get by a state trooper and allegedly entered the governor's home. That case is still pending.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

