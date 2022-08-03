Eight cruise missiles fired at Ukraine in just one day cost Russia almost US$100 million

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — WEDNESDAY, 3 AUGUST 2022, 15:06

The launch of eight Kh-101 (Kh-555) missiles on Ukraine by the occupying forces on 2 August cost Russia almost US$100 million.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, on Twitter; Forbes Ukraine

Quote from Nikolenko: "Putin is consigning Russia to poverty with his criminal war, instead of investing in its future. Isn’t it time for Russians to stop marching with portraits of their corrupt leader and start asking questions?"

Details: According to Forbes Ukraine, a Kh-101 missile costs $13 million, a Kalibr $6.5 million, an Iskander $3 million, an Onyx $1.25 million, a Kh-22 $1 million, and a Tochka-U $0.3 million.

Therefore, the cruise missiles that the Russians fired yesterday alone cost $91 million.

Background: On the evening of 2 August, Russia fired 8 missiles at Ukrainian territory, 7 of which were shot down by the air defence system.

