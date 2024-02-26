Eight dogs dead in house fire; according to owner

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Sunday night at approximately 7:20 p.m. firefighters responded in force to a fire on Vista Bonita Drive.

There were reports of a person and multiple dogs trapped.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to heavy smoke and fire.

This comes just hours after the Alabama Forestry Commission issued a burn warning. They warned High winds and low humidity could create ideal conditions for fire to spread and become unmanageable.

This is a developing story and WKRG will bring you further details as we learn more.

Update: The owner of the home reported their dog and a littler of puppies perished in a house fire.

