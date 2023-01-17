Eight dogs remain in custody after dog walker was mauled to death

Caterham, Surrey - Yui Mok/PA Wire

Eight dogs are still being held by police after a 28-year-old dog walker was mauled to death in a Surrey beauty spot.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been released, was set upon and killed by the dogs she was walking during a frenzied attack in the North Downs Way, near Caterham, on Thursday afternoon.

In a new update on the ongoing investigation on Tuesday, Surrey Police said a veterinary pathologist has been drafted in with a forensic pathologist to ascertain what happened.

The force said: “The eight dogs seized by officers at the scene remain in the custody of police and their owners are being kept updated.”

The victim of the attack, who was from London, has yet to be formally identified and a post-mortem examination is due to take place later this week, police said.

In their first statement on the tragedy, her family said: “This is an extremely difficult time for us and as well as dealing with this sudden loss in our family, the significant level of media interest and the graphic nature of some of the reporting, has been a source of additional distress.

“We continue to appeal for our privacy to be respected during our time of grief.”

caterham, surrey

Detective Inspector Josephine Horner, the senior investigating officer, said: “Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding this young woman’s sad death continue and we will provide further updates when possible.

“We know this incident has caused real concern in the local community and neighbourhood officers have been out in the area speaking to local residents over the past few days.

“We continue to ask people not to speculate on the circumstances whilst enquiries are underway.”

The investigation “will take some time to complete”, Surrey Police said.

The 28-year-old is understood to have been with eight dogs when a number of them turned on her as she walked at Gravelly Hill, a popular walking spot in Surrey that borders the M25.

As she tried to fight off the dogs, she is understood to have screamed at two horsewomen who stumbled on the scene to “go back”.

Another woman who suffered dog bites in the confusion was later discharged from hospital.

The Telegraph understands that among the animals seized are two dachshunds and an 11-stone Leonberger - a large breed of dog often used as guard dogs - which previously appeared on a BBC TV show about problem puppies.

Police said no illegal dog breeds were involved in the attack, and the owners of all the animals in the dead woman’s care had been traced.

caterham surrey - Yui Mok/PA Wire

A friend of one of the horsewomen said: “She just had too many dogs. You cannot be in control with that amount of dogs. If something happens, it’s like having seven small wolves attacking you. The dogs were in a frenzy, acting as a pack, and going for whatever was in front of them.”

The unseated rider, 60-year-old Susan Dove, said: “We could hear shouting and screaming. I thought ‘oh my God, this is awful’.”

Locals also claimed that a few days before her death, the dog walker was “agitated and struggling to control” the pets in her care.

Flowers have been left at the Gravelly Hill viewpoint, with the police cordon now lifted.

The number of injuries from dog bites has been increasing in recent years. Between 1998 and 2018, hospital admissions for dog-related injuries doubled in England, with about 8,000 people admitted each year.

The fatal attack has prompted concern about confusing and contradictory regulations covering the sector, with councils setting different limits on the number of dogs that can be walked by one person.

Croydon Council has a limit of four per individual dog walker, while neighbouring Tandridge District Council - which covers the area where the incident took place - has set a maximum of six animals for each handler.