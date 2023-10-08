Here are the eight drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs after the Charlotte Roval

AJ Allmendinger has won at the Charlotte Roval.

His first victory of the season and first since 2021, Sunday’s race marked the first time that a Kaulig Racing driver led the most laps in a NASCAR Cup Series race. Allmendinger, who’s usually strong on road courses but couldn’t win one yet this season, led for 44 laps after running toward the front of the pack for the entire race.

Tyler Reddick started on the pole and went wire-to-wire to win Stage 1, and then Chase Elliott passed him and eventually won Stage 2. For the second straight week, the race was mostly green until the final stage, with the only two yellow flags coming toward the ends of the first two stages.

Ross Chastain, Kyle Busch, Bubba Wallace and Brad Keselowski have been eliminated from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Here are the drivers who have advanced to the Round of 8:

William Byron

Byron, who leads the entire Cup Series field with six wins, entered Sunday with his ticket to the Round of 8 punched after winning at Texas.

He made his way toward the front of the pack, as usual, climbing into the top three late in final stage en route to a second-place finish.

Ryan Blaney

Blaney’s improbable win at Talladega locked him into the next round of the playoffs.

The No. 12 Ford led for five laps during the final stage, before pitting and being passed by AJ Allmendinger. He finished 12th.

Denny Hamlin

Hamlin entered Sunday well above the elimination line and clinched his spot in the Round of 8 on points after Stage 2. He secured a third-place finish in Stage 2, which ended under caution.

The No. 11 Toyota spun right around the start/finish line during Lap 70, and again in Lap 75. The caution flag came out after his second spin, which impacted multiple drivers as Hamlin’s toe link broke as he turned on the front chicane.

He was removed from the race under the damaged vehicle policy and finished 37th. Still, Hamlin had already secured his playoff spot.

Christopher Bell

Toward the end of Stage 1, Bell’s crew chief, Adam Stevens, instructed the driver of the No. 20 car to pit, despite running in second place. But Bell executed an efficient pit stop and only fell to fifth place — still earning stage points while keeping his track position.

Bell, who finished 15th, ran in the Top Five for a significant portion of the race and led for seven laps.

Chris Buescher

Buescher, who went on a run late in the regular season, entered Sunday fifth in the playoff standings.

The No. 17 car’s team decided to pit late in Stage 2, giving Buescher good position to start the final stage, and Buescher quickly made his way into the Top Five. He finished seventh.

Martin Truex Jr.

The regular season champion, who won at the Bank of America 500 in Concord in 2017, ran around the middle of the pack for most of Sunday’s race.

He came in 20th, with enough points to stay above the elimination line.

Tyler Reddick

Reddick, who entered Sunday two points below the cut line, started on the pole and led for the entire first stage. That gave him 10 stage points early.

Chase Elliott passed him, and Reddick continued running toward the front of the field, ultimately finishing sixth.

Using a backup car and starting the race in 36th, Larson worked through the field but couldn’t consistently stay with the fastest cars. He entered Sunday sitting seventh in the playoff standings, 15 points above the elimination line.

Early in the final stage, his crew chief, Cliff Daniels, told him he would have to finish fifth or better to advance. Larson finished 13th, but it was good enough.

How the playoff drivers stand in Round of 8

Pos. Driver Points +/- cut Wins Stage wins 1 William Byron 4041 +20 0 0 2 Martin Truex Jr. 4036 +15 0 0 3 Denny Hamlin 4032 +11 0 0 4 Kyle Larson 4024 +3 0 0 5 Chris Buescher 4021 -3 0 0 6 Christopher Bell 4016 -8 0 0 7 Tyler Reddick 4016 -8 0 0 8 Ryan Blaney 4014 -10 0 0