Eight drones attacking Russian-occupied Crimea overnight ‘neutralized,’ says Russian puppet governor Aksyonov

Eight drones approaching Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula were "neutralized" by Russian electronic warfare systems and air defenses overnight, the Kremlin's puppet governor in the Ukrainian territory, Sergei Aksyonov, claimed on Telegram on Oct. 17.

No other details of the alleged attack and shooting down of the drones have been given by either the Russian or Ukrainian authorities.

The Russian authorities typically claim to have shot down or neutralized with electronic warfare systems all attacking drones, although there is evidence that many of them hit their intended targets. Ukraine, however, typically denies being behind drone attacks on targets in the Ukrainian peninsula and in Russia.

However, Ukraine recently confirmed it has conducted a series of operations in Crimea over the past month, successfully hitting numerous targets. In response to attacks, the Russians often shut the Crimean bridge connecting the Russian-occupied Ukrainian peninsula to Russia, while local Telegram channels report explosions.

In the most recent attacks, Ukraine’s SBU security service, in conjunction with the Ukrainian Navy, conducted an operation targeting the Russian Buyan-M class cruise missile carrier and a patrol ship, the Pavel Derzhavin, using experimental maritime drone weaponry, NV sources reported on Oct. 13. While the Ukrainian Navy confirmed the ship had been damaged, they did not provide specific details about the incident.

There’s no confirmation of damage to the Buyan-M class cruise missile carrier, which was earlier reported to have been targeted as well, the Ukrainian Navy spokesman and 3rd Rank Captain Dmytro Pletenchuk said on Oct. 14, adding that the Nikolai Muru rescue tugboat was also damaged along with the Pavel Derzhavin during the attack.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine