Eight fighters with Lebanon's Hezbollah killed in Syria

FILE - This file frame grab from video released on July 22, 2017 and provided by the government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media, shows Hezbollah fighters advancing up a hill during clashes with al-Qaida-linked militants in an area on the Lebanon-Syria border. Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group lost at least eight fighters in northwestern Syria in fighting against insurgents and airstrikes by the Turkey's air force following the death of at least 33 Turkish soldiers earlier this week, a Syrian opposition war monitor and the militant group said Saturday. (Syrian Central Military Media, via AP, File)

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group lost at least eight fighters in northwest Syria in skirmishes with insurgents and airstrikes by Turkey's air force, an opposition war monitor and the militant group said Saturday.

The casualties followed the death of at least 33 Turkish soldiers earlier this week.

The deaths marked the highest for the group in Syria in years as Hezbollah has pulled out many of its fighters from the neighboring country.

Hezbollah sent thousands of its battle-hardened fighters into Syria a year after the country's conflict began in 2011, helping President Bashar Assad's forces win major battles against insurgents. But over the past two years, Hezbollah has withdrawn many of its forces, leaving only a few hundred of them in several areas around the war-torn country.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 14 Hezbollah fighters were killed Friday afternoon in the village of Talhiyeh when Turkish drones attacked their post as well as others of the Syrian army. The Observatory said 48 Syrian soldiers have also been killed since Thursday in Turkish bombardments and drone attacks in the region.

The Observatory's chief, Rami Abdurrahman, said the 14 Hezbollah fighters included 10 Lebanese citizens and four of other nationalities, including at least one Iranian.

Hezbollah later released a statement listing the names and photos of eight of its fighters, including an Iranian cleric identified as Sayyed Ali Zengani. It gave no details other than saying that they “were martyred while performing their jihadi duties.”

More than a thousand Hezbollah fighters, including several founding members, have been killed in Syria.