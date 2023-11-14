Eight found guilty after child abuse ring trial

Five men and three women have been found guilty of abusing children after a trial that is believed to have been the largest prosecution of a child abuse ring in Scotland.

The court heard that four children, all under the age of 13, were introduced to a world of drugs where they were exposed to sexual abuse and violence.

The offences included rape and attempted murder.

A further three people - two men and a woman - were acquitted.

After the trial at the High Court in Glasgow, seven of the accused were convicted of sexual abuse, including rape, and four were found guilty of attempted murder.

The court heard two girls and a boy were violently and sexually assaulted on multiple occasions between 2012 and 2019, and members of the group used Class A drugs in front of the children and caused them to consume alcohol and drugs.

Charges related to the accused causing the children to take part in seances and witchcraft were dropped during the two-month trial.

