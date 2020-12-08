HSBC freezes accounts of pro-democracy church as former lawmakers are arrested in growing wave of repression

Former pro-democracy lawmaker Wu Chi-wai (2-L), along with colleagues, tender their resignation letters at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong - JEROME FAVRE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock /Shutterstock

At least three HSBC accounts linked to a Hong Kong church that had offered humanitarian support on the frontlines of the city’s pro-democracy movement last year have been frozen, it emerged on Tuesday.

The suspension of the church’s assets is the second politically sensitive move by the British bank in a week, after exiled Hong Kong politician Ted Hui - also a high profile figure during the protests that roiled the city - lost access to his savings after he fled to the UK via Denmark.

The freezing of the accounts has added to fears that Hong Kong’s financial institutions, whose profits are heavily dependent on China, may have difficulty in operating independently of political pressure from Beijing.

The Good Neighbour North District Church, revealed its predicament in a Facebook post on Tuesday, announcing that the account of the church - a registered charity - and personal accounts of Pastor Roy Chan and his wife, had been blocked without notice or justification.

Last year the church ran the “Safeguard our Generation” group of mainly middle-aged and elderly volunteers who offered humanitarian aid to protesters and tried to play a mediating role between demonstrators and riot officers. “This is no doubt an act of political retaliation,” the church claimed in its statement.

“The purge has never ceased, just like the asset freezing of the self-exiled democrats... such incident has severely eradicated dissent in Hong Kong, suppressing freedom among religions and community service workers.”

In a Facebook video, Mr Chan said he is now “living with an empty wallet” in Britain with his wife and four children. The church’s homeless shelters are also under threat.

“Freezing the church account would lead to immediate termination of the hostel service, inevitably forcing the homeless to be homeless again,” the church said, appealing to HSBC to reverse the decision.

The targeting of bank accounts appears to be the latest tactic in a relentless crackdown on the pro-democracy movement by the Hong Kong authorities who have conducted a string of arrests of prominent activists, including a media tycoon critical of Beijing, in recent weeks.

On Tuesday morning, eight more activists were detained over the anti-government protests.

Hong Kong lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung, nicknamed 'Long Hair', takes part in a rally in support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China

The police did not identify them but local media said a former politician and veteran activist Leung Kwok-hung, known as Long Hair, were among them.

The Hong Kong police confirmed on Monday that they had frozen the bank accounts of Mr Hui, his wife, and parents, accusing him of misappropriating money from a crowdfunding campaign.

Mr Hui strongly denied the allegations, saying the campaign’s audit was open to public inspection, and accusing the police of a smear campaign.

HSBC said on Monday that it was “extremely “disappointed” that the facts of the case had been “distorted”, while declining to comment on individual cases, reported the Hong Kong Free Press.

But Mr Hui called on the British bank to be transparent and to clarify its comments, adding that HSBC’s actions threatened to undermine local and international trust in the bank.

“Under the national security law, how many sacrifices are the banking and business industries willing to make to serve the regime,” he wrote on Facebook, referring to a law introduced by Beijing in June to quell Hong Kong dissent.

HSBC and the Hong Kong police did not respond to enquiries from the Telegraph.

Carrie Lam, the city’s chief executive, told the media: “Hong Kong’s monetary and financial systems are as robust as ever.”