Eight ice cream brands, one sold by Kroger, recalled because they might have listeria

David J. Neal
·2 min read

Ice cream manufacturer Velvet Ice Cream recalled all the ice cream and sherbet it has produced since March 24 on the possibility any of it might be contaminated with listeria.

“The issue was identified as a result of the company’s routine testing,” the company-written, FDA posted recall notice said.

Velvet makes ice cream sold under its own brand name, carried by Kroger, among other grocers; Buehler’s; Discount Drug Mart’s store brand; North Star; Ruggle’s; Smith; Super Dip; and Whale of a Pail.

What’s been recalled:

Velvet ice cream and sherbet: The 33 ice cream flavors and five sherbet flavors are listed on the FDA-posted recall alert and on Velvet’s website. Kroger listed the recalled flavors it carries in a PDF.

Blueberry Cheesecake flavor was among the 33 flavors of Velvet ice cream recalled.
Blueberry Cheesecake flavor was among the 33 flavors of Velvet ice cream recalled.

Buehler’s: Chocolate Pail, Neapolitan Pail, Vanilla Pail, all with lot No. 21104.

Buehler&#x002019;s Chocolate ice cream label
Buehler’s Chocolate ice cream label

Discount Drug Mart: lot No. 21106, Neapolitan 56-ounce; lot No. 21095, Strawberry 56-ounce; lot No. 21091, Vanilla 56-ounce; lot No. 21089, Chocolate Swirl Pail; and lot No. 21083, Vanilla Pail.

North Star: lot Nos. 21096-21099, Frog Spit.

Among the recalled: North Star&#x002019;s Frog Spit flavor sherbet pops
Among the recalled: North Star’s Frog Spit flavor sherbet pops

Ruggle’s: lot No. 21103, Orange Sherbet Quarts.

Smith: lot No. 21089, Chocolate Fudge Pail; lot No. 21090, Cookies ’n Cream Pail; lot No. 21104, Neapolitan Pail; lot No. 21104, Vanilla Chocolate Pail; lot Nos. 21089 and 21090, Vanilla Pail; and lot No. 21103 Orange Sherbet Quart.

Super Dip: lot No. 21090 Chocolate Pail; lot Nos. 21083, 21089 and 21103 Chocolate Swirl Pail; lot No. 21083, Cookie n Cream Pail; lot Nos. 21083, 21089, 21090 and 21103, Vanilla Pail; lot No. 21104, Neapolitan Pail; lot No. 21106 Neapolitan, 56-ounce; lot No. 21095, Strawberry 56-ounce; lot No. 21106, Superfriends 56-ounce; lot No. 21091, Vanilla 56-ounce; and lot No. 21106, Vanilla/Orange.

Super Dip Neopolitan flavor
Super Dip Neopolitan flavor

Whale of a Pail: lot Nos. 21089 and 21090, Vanilla; lot No. 21104, Vanilla Chocolate; lot No. 21104, Neopolitan; lot No. 21090, Cookies n Cream; lot No. 21089, Chocolate Fudge Swirl.

Whale of a Pail Chocolate Fudge Swirl
Whale of a Pail Chocolate Fudge Swirl

These went mainly to distributors in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania, then to retailers from there.

Listeria hits about 1,600 Americans each year, the CDC says, and kills about 260. The worst consequences usually hit senior citizens, children under 5 and people with damaged immune systems. Listeria can cause miscarriage and stillbirths in pregnant women. Symptoms in people who aren’t pregnant include confusion, poor balance, high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

If you have any of these dessert products, return them to the store of purchase for a full refund. If you have questions about this recall, call Velvet at 800-589-5000, ext. 237, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.

A mushroom recall for listeria of the same brand recalled after a deadly 2020 outbreak

A vegan, cheese alternative is recalled for salmonella in 17 states. Here’s what to do

Recommended Stories

  • Mattress Mack honored with new ice cream

    Mattress Mack is known for saving money, and lives. Now he's being honored with his own ice cream flavor!

  • Canned Black Beans Are Being Recalled Due to Potential Illness Risk

    The product was distributed nationwide.

  • Time to check your ice cream for listeria

    We’ve written about plenty of listeria-related product recalls before, because that potentially fatal bacterium is relentless. It has made its way into queso fresco, deli meats, sushi, fruit... it’s even gotten near our beloved pets. And it’s no stranger to our ice cream. From 2010-2015, Blue Bell products were the source of a listeria outbreak linked to multiple deaths, leading to charges by the U.S. Department of Justice. (The company pled guilty, paid a $19.35 million fine, and continues to produce ice cream.) And now, another recall is under way due to listeria concerns.

  • There's an Ice Cream Recall Due to Listeria Concerns — Here's What to Look Out For

    Velvet Ice Cream has issued a voluntary recall after bacteria was found during a routine test

  • Doctors say female anatomy overlooked in vaccine clinical trials

    More doctors are weighing in on what's currently happening with thousands of women - menstrual cycle changes after getting vaccinated. While shedding light on what is happening and why, and how long it will last, they also say these are things that should have been tested during early clinical trials.

  • Psst! Old Navy is having a huge sitewide sale right now, with picks starting at just $10

    Shop and save on these spring fashion finds!

  • Almost 100 Types Of Ice Cream Are Being Recalled, FDA Says

    Over 95 types of Velvet Ice Cream are the subject of a new voluntary recall because they could potentially be contaminated with Listeria, according to a company announcement posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.The dessert was made and distributed on or after March 24, 2021. It was sent to supermarkets, drug stores, and convenience stores in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia. Routine testing found the issue, prompting the ice cream recall. (Related: The 7 Healthiest Foods to Eat Right Now.)Brands included are Buehler's, North Star, Super Dip, Velvet, and more. They come in various types of packaging—to see a full list of the products, what they look like, and their product codes, visit the FDA's website."We're conducting this voluntary recall in cooperation with the FDA out of consideration for the wellbeing and safety of our customers and consumers," the CEO of Velvet Ice Cream, Luconda Dager, said in the announcement. "We continue to be committed to serving consumers with high quality ice cream and sherbet products."Listeria bacteria can survive on food products after refrigeration and freezing. Symptoms of an infection include fever, chills, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. It can also infect the nervous system, causing headaches, a stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or convulsions. These can develop anywhere from a few to 30 days after eating contaminated food. It is very serious for pregnant women, people age 65 and older, and those with weakened immune systems, according to The Mayo Clinic.For info on how to keep yourself and your family safe against any potential food recall but also from everyday bacteria that can live on surfaces, follow these two steps to sanitize your kitchen. And to get all the latest recall news delivered right to your email inbox every day, sign up for our newsletter!

  • This Ice Cream Brand Is Recalling Its Entire Portfolio Of Products Due To Listeria Concerns

    No illnesses have been reported.

  • Yes, There Will Be Tax Increases. The Stock Market Is Shrugging Them Off.

    Robust corporate profits propelled by a strong rebound in the economy and super-stimulative fiscal and monetary policies remain top of mind for equity investors.

  • Gates aids fundraising drive for global vaccine distribution

    A new mass fundraising campaign aims to inspire 50 million people around the world to make small donations to Covax, the international effort to push for equitable global distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations. Called Go Give One, the campaign was launched Wednesday by the WHO Foundation and corporate, religious, and world leaders. Seed money for the effort was provided by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

  • Only Amazon Prime members can score these secret deals — starting at just $8

    We found some coveted stuff for nearly 70 percent off, including a top-rated pulse oximeter for 9 bucks.

  • India cases set new global record; millions vote in 1 state

    India set another global record in new virus cases Thursday, as millions of people in one state cast votes despite rising infections and the country geared up to open its vaccination rollout to all adults amid snags. With 379,257 new infections, India now has reported more than 18.3 million cases, second only to the United States. The Health Ministry also reported 3,645 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 204,832.

  • Final Browns 2021 7-round mock draft

    The final Cleveland Browns 7-round mock draft for the 2021 NFL draft

  • If you have this home internet service, you’re about to get a huge speed boost

    Because the coronavirus pandemic has made a fast, stable, and secure internet connection more important than it's likely ever been for many people, AT&T this week announced something of a gift for new and eligible current AT&T Fiber home internet customers. The "gift" is automatic speed upgrades as well as new security features for these customers, which comes as AT&T says customers on its network have consistently spent as much as 14 hours per day streaming apps and 12 hours per day engaged in video conferencing. The gist of what AT&T is doing is as follows: AT&T Fiber customers on entry and mid-level plans are getting a 200Mbps boost to their upload and download speeds, for free. AT&T Fiber's home internet entry speed, for example, will now be 300Mbps, up from 100Mbps. The details: That base-plan increase will see the price stay the same, at $35/month for a year plus taxes as well as a $10/month equipment fee, while the speed is raised to 300Mbps. Likewise, the current 300Mbps plan is getting a free boost to 500Mbps, while its price likewise stays the same ($45/month for a year plus taxes, and a $10/month equipment fee). For the 1 GIG plan (Internet 1000), that price and speed will stay the same -- 1 GIG for $60/month for one year, plus taxes, along with the $10 monthly equipment fee. This also includes HBO Max. As part of this same announcement, AT&T also points out that its no-charge security tools like the Smart Home Manager app and AT&T ActiveArmor protect against digital threats and detect weak passwords. “Whether it’s even higher speed plans, additional easy-to-use security features, next-gen internet equipment, no data limits or a growing fiber footprint, AT&T is focused on bringing customers what they want and doing it better than anyone else,” Rick Welday, executive vice president and general manager of broadband for AT&T, said in a news release about these announcements. “Our top mission is to keep enhancing AT&T Fiber so more people can take advantage of a superior internet experience.” AT&T says its Fiber internet service is designed specifically to provide high-speed connectivity even during peak usage times, which helps to eliminate internet disruptions at a time when we're all working, going to school, and socializing virtually via the internet more than ever before. And on a related note, AT&T has also launched a major network expansion effort, part of its integrated fiber and wireless strategy, to build fiber internet service to 3 million new residential and business customer locations this year. This includes more than 90 metro areas that AT&T currently serves and additional areas that the carrier plans to reach in 2021. “If there’s anything we’ve learned from (the) past year, it’s that fast, reliable and affordable internet is becoming a critical need for all Americans,” according to Roger Entner, Analyst and Founder of Recon Analytics.

  • Your heart health may be influencing your coffee orders, study finds. What that means

    “Listen to your body, it’s more in tune with your health than you may think.”

  • BioNTech thinks it can submit data from coronavirus vaccine trials in 5- to 12-year-olds by July

    German company and partner Pfizer have already submitted data from trials in children ages 12 to 15 to the FDA in the U.S. and plans to do so for the European Medicines Agency.

  • Vandals write ‘white power’ across ‘ancient’ petroglyphs in Utah, photo shows

    Officials said people shouldn’t try to clean or remove the graffiti because it could cause further damage to the site.

  • Free rides and beer: Incentives are added to vaccine drive

    Places around the U.S. are offering incentives to try to energize the nation’s slowing vaccination drive and get Americans to roll up their sleeves. Detroit is offering $50 to people who give others a ride to vaccination sites, and starting Monday will send workers to knock on every door in the city to help residents sign up for shots. Public health officials say the efforts are crucial to reach people who haven't been immunized yet, whether because they are hesitant or because they have had trouble making an appointment or getting to a vaccination site.

  • "Holly Gibney" Trailer | If It Bleeds by Stephen King (Now in Paperback!)

    Holly Gibney is at the heart of this tale in If It Bleeds. From #1 New York Times bestselling author and master of short fiction Stephen King comes an extraordinary collection of four new and compelling novellas—Mr. Harrigan's Phone, The Life of Chuck, Rat, and the title story If It Bleeds—each pulling you into intriguing and frightening places.

  • 8 people charged in hazing death of Stone Foltz at Bowling Green State University

    Pi Kappa Alpha pledges, almost all underage, were allegedly given 750 ml of liquor that they were forced to consume during an initiation event..