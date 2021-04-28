Eight ice cream brands, one sold by Kroger, recalled because they might have listeria

David J. Neal
·2 min read

Ice cream manufacturer Velvet Ice Cream recalled all the ice cream and sherbet it has produced since March 24 on the possibility any of it might be contaminated with listeria.

“The issue was identified as a result of the company’s routine testing,” the company-written, FDA posted recall notice said.

Velvet makes ice cream sold under its own brand name, carried by Kroger, among other grocers; Buehler’s; Discount Drug Mart’s store brand; North Star; Ruggle’s; Smith; Super Dip; and Whale of a Pail.

What’s been recalled:

Velvet ice cream and sherbet: The 33 ice cream flavors and five sherbet flavors are listed on the FDA-posted recall alert and on Velvet’s website. Kroger listed the recalled flavors it carries in a PDF.

Blueberry Cheesecake flavor was among the 33 flavors of Velvet ice cream recalled.
Buehler’s: Chocolate Pail, Neapolitan Pail, Vanilla Pail, all with lot No. 21104.

Buehler&#x002019;s Chocolate ice cream label
Discount Drug Mart: lot No. 21106, Neapolitan 56-ounce; lot No. 21095, Strawberry 56-ounce; lot No. 21091, Vanilla 56-ounce; lot No. 21089, Chocolate Swirl Pail; and lot No. 21083, Vanilla Pail.

North Star: lot Nos. 21096-21099, Frog Spit.

Among the recalled: North Star&#x002019;s Frog Spit flavor sherbet pops
Ruggle’s: lot No. 21103, Orange Sherbet Quarts.

Smith: lot No. 21089, Chocolate Fudge Pail; lot No. 21090, Cookies ’n Cream Pail; lot No. 21104, Neapolitan Pail; lot No. 21104, Vanilla Chocolate Pail; lot Nos. 21089 and 21090, Vanilla Pail; and lot No. 21103 Orange Sherbet Quart.

Super Dip: lot No. 21090 Chocolate Pail; lot Nos. 21083, 21089 and 21103 Chocolate Swirl Pail; lot No. 21083, Cookie n Cream Pail; lot Nos. 21083, 21089, 21090 and 21103, Vanilla Pail; lot No. 21104, Neapolitan Pail; lot No. 21106 Neapolitan, 56-ounce; lot No. 21095, Strawberry 56-ounce; lot No. 21106, Superfriends 56-ounce; lot No. 21091, Vanilla 56-ounce; and lot No. 21106, Vanilla/Orange.

Super Dip Neopolitan flavor
Whale of a Pail: lot Nos. 21089 and 21090, Vanilla; lot No. 21104, Vanilla Chocolate; lot No. 21104, Neopolitan; lot No. 21090, Cookies n Cream; lot No. 21089, Chocolate Fudge Swirl.

Whale of a Pail Chocolate Fudge Swirl
These went mainly to distributors in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania, then to retailers from there.

Listeria hits about 1,600 Americans each year, the CDC says, and kills about 260. The worst consequences usually hit senior citizens, children under 5 and people with damaged immune systems. Listeria can cause miscarriage and stillbirths in pregnant women. Symptoms in people who aren’t pregnant include confusion, poor balance, high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

If you have any of these dessert products, return them to the store of purchase for a full refund. If you have questions about this recall, call Velvet at 800-589-5000, ext. 237, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.

A mushroom recall for listeria of the same brand recalled after a deadly 2020 outbreak

A vegan, cheese alternative is recalled for salmonella in 17 states. Here’s what to do

