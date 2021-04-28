Eight ice cream brands, one sold by Kroger, recalled because they might have listeria

David J. Neal
·2 min read

Ice cream manufacturer Velvet Ice Cream recalled all the ice cream and sherbet it has produced since March 24 on the possibility any of it might be contaminated with listeria.

“The issue was identified as a result of the company’s routine testing,” the company-written, FDA posted recall notice said.

Velvet makes ice cream sold under its own brand name, carried by Kroger, among other grocers; Buehler’s; Discount Drug Mart’s store brand; North Star; Ruggle’s; Smith; Super Dip; and Whale of a Pail.

What’s been recalled:

Velvet ice cream and sherbet: The 33 ice cream flavors and five sherbet flavors are listed on the FDA-posted recall alert and on Velvet’s website. Kroger listed the recalled flavors it carries in a PDF.

Blueberry Cheesecake flavor was among the 33 flavors of Velvet ice cream recalled.
Blueberry Cheesecake flavor was among the 33 flavors of Velvet ice cream recalled.

Buehler’s: Chocolate Pail, Neapolitan Pail, Vanilla Pail, all with lot No. 21104.

Buehler&#x002019;s Chocolate ice cream label
Buehler’s Chocolate ice cream label

Discount Drug Mart: lot No. 21106, Neapolitan 56-ounce; lot No. 21095, Strawberry 56-ounce; lot No. 21091, Vanilla 56-ounce; lot No. 21089, Chocolate Swirl Pail; and lot No. 21083, Vanilla Pail.

North Star: lot Nos. 21096-21099, Frog Spit.

Among the recalled: North Star&#x002019;s Frog Spit flavor sherbet pops
Among the recalled: North Star’s Frog Spit flavor sherbet pops

Ruggle’s: lot No. 21103, Orange Sherbet Quarts.

Smith: lot No. 21089, Chocolate Fudge Pail; lot No. 21090, Cookies ’n Cream Pail; lot No. 21104, Neapolitan Pail; lot No. 21104, Vanilla Chocolate Pail; lot Nos. 21089 and 21090, Vanilla Pail; and lot No. 21103 Orange Sherbet Quart.

Super Dip: lot No. 21090 Chocolate Pail; lot Nos. 21083, 21089 and 21103 Chocolate Swirl Pail; lot No. 21083, Cookie n Cream Pail; lot Nos. 21083, 21089, 21090 and 21103, Vanilla Pail; lot No. 21104, Neapolitan Pail; lot No. 21106 Neapolitan, 56-ounce; lot No. 21095, Strawberry 56-ounce; lot No. 21106, Superfriends 56-ounce; lot No. 21091, Vanilla 56-ounce; and lot No. 21106, Vanilla/Orange.

Super Dip Neopolitan flavor
Super Dip Neopolitan flavor

Whale of a Pail: lot Nos. 21089 and 21090, Vanilla; lot No. 21104, Vanilla Chocolate; lot No. 21104, Neopolitan; lot No. 21090, Cookies n Cream; lot No. 21089, Chocolate Fudge Swirl.

Whale of a Pail Chocolate Fudge Swirl
Whale of a Pail Chocolate Fudge Swirl

These went mainly to distributors in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania, then to retailers from there.

Listeria hits about 1,600 Americans each year, the CDC says, and kills about 260. The worst consequences usually hit senior citizens, children under 5 and people with damaged immune systems. Listeria can cause miscarriage and stillbirths in pregnant women. Symptoms in people who aren’t pregnant include confusion, poor balance, high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

If you have any of these dessert products, return them to the store of purchase for a full refund. If you have questions about this recall, call Velvet at 800-589-5000, ext. 237, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.

A mushroom recall for listeria of the same brand recalled after a deadly 2020 outbreak

A vegan, cheese alternative is recalled for salmonella in 17 states. Here’s what to do

Recommended Stories

  • Time to check your ice cream for listeria

    We’ve written about plenty of listeria-related product recalls before, because that potentially fatal bacterium is relentless. It has made its way into queso fresco, deli meats, sushi, fruit... it’s even gotten near our beloved pets. And it’s no stranger to our ice cream. From 2010-2015, Blue Bell products were the source of a listeria outbreak linked to multiple deaths, leading to charges by the U.S. Department of Justice. (The company pled guilty, paid a $19.35 million fine, and continues to produce ice cream.) And now, another recall is under way due to listeria concerns.

  • Canned Black Beans Are Being Recalled Due to Potential Illness Risk

    The product was distributed nationwide.

  • Mattress Mack honored with new ice cream

    Mattress Mack is known for saving money, and lives. Now he's being honored with his own ice cream flavor!

  • This Ice Cream Brand Is Recalling Its Entire Portfolio Of Products Due To Listeria Concerns

    No illnesses have been reported.

  • 6 Healthy Breads You Should Be Eating, According to a Dietitian

    Because bread can absolutely be a part of a healthy diet, but some are better for you than others.

  • Beyoncé’s Head-to-Toe Neon Look Is Going Straight to the Summer Mood Board

    The singer wore a lime green wrap dress from Balmain for her latest photo op.

  • 22 Diabetes-Friendly Black Bean Recipes

    From breakfast to dinner, these black bean recipes are filling, flavorful and appropriate for a diabetes-friendly diet. Each recipe is low in saturated fat, sodium and calories to help you meet your nutrition goals. If a recipe calls for canned black beans, make sure to drain and rinse the beans to remove excess sodium.

  • 3 Skincare Products You Should Buy in Bulk to Save Money—and 3 You Shouldn’t

    Buying skincare products in bulk can help you save money—but stocking up on products with active ingredients and short shelf lives isn't the best for your wallet&nbsp;or&nbsp;your skin.

  • Jill Biden Revisits Her Inauguration Day Look for the President's First Address to Congress

    The First Lady even requested that designer Gabriela Hearst use existing materials to minimize environmental impact.

  • Costco’s Newest Bakery Item is The Flaky Breakfast Treat We’ve Been Looking For

    Let’s get one thing straight: Costco is undefeated when it comes to its bakery section. From their array of muffin assortments to their seemingly endless breakfast treat options, they haven’t missed yet. Not only did the warehouse giant recently introduce cinnamon churro crisps — otherwise known as buñuelos —to their impressive lineup of snacks, but […]

  • Dunkin’s New Butter Pecan Sundae Latte Is Like a Dessert in a Cup

    It's topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and rainbow sprinkles.

  • Ready for Social Security? Not Till You Can Answer These 3 Questions.

    Millions of seniors today rely on Social Security to pay the bills -- and you may think the time has come for you to join their ranks. Your full retirement age, or FRA, represents the age at which you can claim your monthly Social Security benefit in full. FRA is not your only option for taking benefits.

  • Essential Quality a serious Kentucky Derby favorite

    The 20-horse field for the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville is packed with talented, dynamic runners.

  • Haunting Photos Reveal a Massive Abandoned Town of Disneyesque Castles

    What was supposed to be a luxurious urban development for wealthy foreigners has become an eerie half-finished ghost town in Turkey Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 30 Days of 400-Calorie Dinners for Summer

    Make meal planning easy with these dinner recipes for summer. Instead of deep-frying the fish for these fish tacos, we coat the fish with a flavor-packed chile rub and grill it instead. The solution is to invest in a grill basket that easily holds 4 to 6 fish fillets and secures the fish in the basket for easy flipping.

  • A Tampa-area pizza chain got caught shorting cooks and servers $74,000 of pay, feds say

    A pizza chain in the Tampa-St. Petersburg area paid $74,955 in back pay after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation, the agency announced this week.

  • Almost 100 Types Of Ice Cream Are Being Recalled, FDA Says

    Over 95 types of Velvet Ice Cream are the subject of a new voluntary recall because they could potentially be contaminated with Listeria, according to a company announcement posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.The dessert was made and distributed on or after March 24, 2021. It was sent to supermarkets, drug stores, and convenience stores in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia. Routine testing found the issue, prompting the ice cream recall. (Related: The 7 Healthiest Foods to Eat Right Now.)Brands included are Buehler's, North Star, Super Dip, Velvet, and more. They come in various types of packaging—to see a full list of the products, what they look like, and their product codes, visit the FDA's website."We're conducting this voluntary recall in cooperation with the FDA out of consideration for the wellbeing and safety of our customers and consumers," the CEO of Velvet Ice Cream, Luconda Dager, said in the announcement. "We continue to be committed to serving consumers with high quality ice cream and sherbet products."Listeria bacteria can survive on food products after refrigeration and freezing. Symptoms of an infection include fever, chills, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. It can also infect the nervous system, causing headaches, a stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or convulsions. These can develop anywhere from a few to 30 days after eating contaminated food. It is very serious for pregnant women, people age 65 and older, and those with weakened immune systems, according to The Mayo Clinic.For info on how to keep yourself and your family safe against any potential food recall but also from everyday bacteria that can live on surfaces, follow these two steps to sanitize your kitchen. And to get all the latest recall news delivered right to your email inbox every day, sign up for our newsletter!

  • 10 Things in Politics: Mike Pence plots his return

    And the CDC loosened outdoor mask guidance for fully vaccinated people.

  • Trump mocked as ‘petulant toddler’ after calling Biden ‘ungracious’ for not referencing him in joint address

    Former president spoke to Fox Business following Joe Biden’s speech to Congress on Wednesday

  • Millionaire Mitt Romney refuses to applaud Biden’s plans for taxing rich and raising minimum wage

    Senator from Utah reportedly worth $250m after career at private equity firm Bain Capital