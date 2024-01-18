Up to eight inches of snow coming to the Shore: your Friday commute could get dangerous

Get your shovels ready: Up to eight inches of snow could cover some Shore towns on Friday. With flurries starting Thursday evening and ramping up Friday morning, plans to stay off the roads could be in order.

Monmouth and Ocean counties are setting up to be impacted by some "pretty impressive" bands of heavy snow, according to Steven DiMartino, meteorologist at NY NJ PA Weather, with between four to eight inches expected.

Late Thursday night, we'll start to see relatively light snow showers around the region, which will continue until Friday around 8 a.m., DiMartino said. After that, conditions could get ugly.

A winter weather advisory for both Monmouth and Ocean counties - effective from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday - has been issued, according to the National Weather Service.

DiMartino said Friday from 8 a.m. through around 9 p.m., the Shore will be dealing with waves of bands of moderate to heavy snowfall from Monmouth County southward, through Cape May.

The immediate coast might experience some sleet or rain, but DiMartino said this will be largely a snow event as temperatures remain below freezing.

While most areas will receive around four to five inches of snow, it's possible that some towns could see up to eight inches, he said. In those areas, visibility will fall below a mile at times.

The National Weather Service said to plan on slippery road conditions.

"The morning commute won't be that bad, but the evening commute will be a nightmare," DiMartino said. "It's better off just to stay home if you can."

Temperatures will rapidly drop into the teens late Friday night, according to the weather service, and any untreated roads will become icy and dangerous.

The snow will taper off Friday between 9 p.m. and midnight, DiMartino said.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ snow storm: 8 inches may hit your town; updated Friday forecast