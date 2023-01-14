Eight individuals -- 7 from Johnstown -- to stand trial in Indiana County killing of teen

Jan. 14—INDIANA, Pa. — All homicide and kidnapping charges against several young adults accused of involvement in the killing of a 19-year-old Indiana County man were bound over for trial on Friday.

Hayden Robert Garreffa died Oct. 20 from multiple sharp wounds and blunt-force trauma, Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman testified Friday during a preliminary hearing for eight co-defendants, all of whom were present in shackles for the hearing at the Indiana County Courthouse.

Some of them allegedly barely knew each other, and barely knew Garreffa, but all were allegedly present during his murder in a remote wooded area in Brush Valley Township.

District Judge Susanne Steffee decided after the hearing that the Indiana County District Attorney's Office provided sufficient evidence for the defendants to be formally arraigned on all charges of kidnapping, homicide and aggravated assault.

Additional felony charges of statutory sexual assault were filed by the prosecution and upheld by Steffee against Taylyn Nashel Edwards, 18, and Summer Isabella Settlemyer, 18. Hours after the killing, both women allegedly engaged in sexual activities with a 14-year-old girl who is also a co- defendant in the murder case and will be tried as an adult.

The adult defendants charged in Garreffa's murder are Edwards, of Gray Street, Johnstown; Settlemyer, of Cooper Avenue, Johnstown; Isaac Joel Buchkoski, 21, of Cooper Avenue — Settlemyer's boyfriend and Garreffa's cousin; Desean Garcia Alvarez, 21, of Hammond, Indiana; Mia Shai Catalfano, 18, of Johnstown; Thomas Alan Rivera, 20, of Johnstown; and Jesse Lee Wadsworth, 18, of Johnstown.

Steffee denied bail for all eight and has ordered them to continue to be jailed while they await further proceedings.

Catalfano's attorney, Allen Roth, told the media after a break in the preliminary hearing that he had secured immunity for his client, Catalfano, in the case.

"Everything about her will be wiped from the record," he said.

Investigators have alleged that a group of people arrived on Oct. 20 at Garreffa's grandmother's home in Buffington Township, Indiana County, and led Garreffa to a waiting red Dodge Caravan. Garreffa had a verbal dispute earlier that day with Buchkoski, who "bore ill will" toward him, according to police.

Catalfano testified on Friday that Settlemyer and Buchkoski orchestrated the group's gathering to pick up Garreffa and jump him — a plan that Catalfano said surprised her and perhaps other defendants. She said she did not know Garreffa and objected aloud to her involvement, but was not acknowledged by anyone in the group, including her boyfriend, Rivera.

After transporting Garreffa to the woods, multiple defendants spent a few minutes striking, stomping and kicking Garreffa while others stood by, according to Catalfano. She said that she was the only one who remained in the van and that she ducked and covered her eyes during the assault.

However, she said, she saw Buchkoski return to the car to retrieve a knife from the vehicle. Then, she said, Rivera offered to take the knife from Buchkoski, saying, "Do you want me to do it?" Then Edwards took the knife, saying, "I want to do it," according to Catalfano.

The 14-year-old charged as an adult in the case, Harmony Rhyne Hayward, also testified on Friday, saying that Settlemyer called Edwards to say they were going to jump Garreffa. She said that several of the people in the group kicked, punched and hit Garreffa, and that Edwards stabbed him about 10 times.

Some of the defense attorneys pressed Hayward with the question of whether she also stabbed Garreffa. She said she did not, but she admitted to kicking him in the face one time.

Hayward also said she, Settlemyer and Edwards disposed of the knife and gloves used in the murder by tossing them in the woods behind Coopersdale Homes in Johnstown after they returned from Indiana County.

Garreffa's body was found two days later, on Oct. 22.

Defense attorneys Adam Gorzelsky, Tom Kauffman and Chris Martini urged Steffee to drop all charges against their clients — Wadsworth, Alvarez and Rivera, respectively — arguing that there is no evidence suggesting they knew of the plans to jump Garreffa or that they took active roles in the assault and murder.

Attorney Andrew Skala, representing Settlemyer, said that although there was evidence that Settlemyer planned for the group to "jump" Garreffa, she never used the word "kill."

According to testimony on Friday, the gloves and the knife that was used to kill Garreffa were found in his possession when individuals in the group searched him for his phone and wallet.

Attorney Tim Burns, representing Edwards, said Catalfano's testimony was that she sat in the van at an angle that prevented her from seeing who stabbed Garreffa during the assault.

Speaking with The Tribune-Democrat after the hearing, Garreffa's mother, Alysia Petak, said her son had a kind heart and was too trusting of people. She said that he had severe autism and that although he was 19 years old, his intellect was at a 10-year-old's level.

Petak said she cries multiple times a day, but she's been consoled by many strangers online who have taken it upon themselves to complete a "bucket list" that belonged to her son. The list of goals included activities such as scuba diving.

Garreffa previously lived in the Ebensburg area and is listed as a 2021 graduate of Forest Hills High School.

"The outpouring of love for my son has been amazing," Petak said.